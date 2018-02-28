Hide press release Show press release

Abarth at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show





Stealing the show will be the Abarth 124 GT, the new special edition with two personalities - unadulterated roadster thrills and a light-weight and safe technical top, the only one on the market to be entirely made of carbon fibre.

The Abarth 695 Rivale developed in partnership with Riva will be by its side, to witness the convergence of two excellences of Italy renown for care for detail and quest for speed.

Performance, technology and iconic Italian style are the key factors behind the steady global expansion of the brand with the Scorpion badge.

Circuit racing, rallying and young drivers in the Abarth 2018 competition season.



Transforming the ordinary into something extraordinary to offer the best products in the small sports car segment. This is the mission of the brand with the Scorpion badge which has always been the byword for performance and iconic Italian style, and which could not miss the draw of the Geneva Motor Show.

In the spotlight will be the Abarth 124 GT world preview, an adrenaline-packed special edition developed by Abarth Racing Team, with two personalities - a stylish coupé and a bold and dynamic roadster for real driving pleasure.

The trademark grand-tourer-style silhouette of the special edition will be on show by the side of the exclusive Abarth 695 Rivale, which will be sporting a two-tone Riva Sera Blue and Riva Shark Grey paintwork and blue leather interiors. Designed in partnership with the iconic world-famous yacht builder Riva, the car is the perfect blend of elegance and performance.

The two attractive cars on show will be an invitation for the general public to learn more about the values of the brand founded on top performance, craftsmanship and continual technical upgrade. These key values guide the work of the Abarth designers, engineers and technicians who create the compact supercars with the Scorpion badge which are ready to engage every day on the road and on the racing track alike.

Abarth 124 GT

The new special edition which will be introduced in preview at the Geneva Motor Show is displaying two personalities of coupé and roadster packed in an exclusive Alpi Orientali Grey livery. Abarth 124 GT offers a special solution that is light and simple at the same time. The convenience of an easy-to-operate manual soft top is combined with the advantages of a light-weight and safe technical hard top. Interestingly, it is the only one on the market to be entirely made of carbon fibre. In addition to the features that marked the success of the 124 spider, the car packs many exclusive contents, like 17-inch OZ Ultra-Light alloy rims, which are about three kilograms lighter than standard wheels and guarantee improved handling together with a refreshed, sportier design.

Furthermore, the mirror caps sport a special gun metal colour which matches the front spoiler. Matte black bonnet treatment is available on demand. This finish is an unmistakable reference to the classic Abarth 124 Rally on which this solution was adopted to prevent the driver from being dazzled by the sun. Carbon fibre rear spoiler and hard top are also available on demand. The mirror caps can be either made of carbon fibre or red.

The carbon fibre hard top, lined on the inside, has a large rear window and efficient defroster to clear it in less than three minutes. The hard top weighs just 16 kilograms and contributes to improving the compactness and overall torsional rigidity of the car. It guarantees thermal insulation and soundproofing, while ensuring ample rear view. Importantly, it can be removed and refitted in a few very easy steps. This means being able to switch from open-air thrills to the bold grand-tourer-style, which has always been a key part of the DNA of the Abarth brand, in a few minutes. Both with their unique differences, the two personalities perfectly embody the leading values of the brand of performance, craftsmanship and technical excellence. Not by chance, Abarth 124 was engineered to create a new benchmark paradigm in the sporty roadster segment and boldly does so with cutting-edge engineering solutions, such as weight concentrated within the wheelbase, engine installed behind the front axle, sophisticated mechanics and special materials to achieve a record-breaking weight-to-power ratio. Furthermore, the perfect 50/50 weight distribution in running order ensures excellent feedback and agility. The suspension features high double wishbone suspension on the front and a five-arm multi-link on the rear with calibrated setup specifically designed to increase cornering and braking stability. Finally, Abarth 124 GT fits a powerful, reliable four-cylinder 1.4 litre MultiAir turbo engine. It delivers 170 HP (that is about 124 HP per litre) and 250 Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 232 km/h and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds. It is available with a six-speed manual or automatic Sports Sequential Esseesse gearbox. The first is characterised by quick and accurate shifting, courtesy of a short-stroke direct lever. What is more, since engine sound is a fundamental element of all Abarth cars, standard equipment includes Record Monza exhaust with dual mode system capable of modifying the path of the exhaust gas according to engine rpm and of generating a satisfying, deep roar.

Abarth 695 Rivale

Abarth 695 Rivale is the special edition designed in partnership with Riva, the iconic world-famous Italian yacht builder. It is the most sophisticated of all Abarth creations and the perfect blend of elegance and performance.

Premium materials and supercar performance is the combination that makes the 695 Rivale unique.

Available as hatchback or convertible, like the model on shown in Geneva, the Abarth 695 Rivale stands out for its exclusive livery with two-tone Riva Sera Blue and Shark Grey paintwork and the delightful touch of two aquamarine stripes running around the waist rail, similar to the "beauty line" that appears on yachts. The satin chrome finish on the door handles, the "695 Rivale" badge on the tailgate and rear wings, and the satin chrome moulding on the tailgate, all make this model even more unmistakable, evoking the affinity of style with the side view of the new Riva yachts. All this glamour goes hand-in-hand with the usual strive for top performance through the constant technical upgrading found in every Abarth car. Under the bonnet of the 695 Rivale lurks a 1368 cm3 engine which delivers a peak power of 180 HP and a torque of 250 Nm. The weight-to-power ratio of 695 Rivale is worthy of a real supercar (5.8 kg/HP with a weight of 1045 kg) and the performance is stunning: top speed of 225 km/h and just 6.7 seconds (6.9 seconds with robotised sequential transmission) to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h. The underlying aim of the 695 Rivale is to go beyond the traditional values of Abarth by embracing the unique allure of Riva, to satisfy the demand for thrilling performances combined with luxury-class elegance and refinement. Its style is inspired by the brand-new Riva "56 Rivale" open, one of the most elegant, fastest yachts the Sarnico yard has ever built.

Inside, the car welcomes occupants with a warm mahogany dashboard of clear nautical inspiration. Wood - the most natural of materials - meets state-of-the-art technology for a result of absolute excellence, just like on Riva yachts. In addition to the dashboard fascia with maple inlays, the mahogany variant includes a special blue and black leather steering wheel with mahogany hub, blue leather instrument panel upholstery and mahogany gear knob and kick plate. The technical contents are as superlative. The UconnectTM infotainment system with 7-inch HD touchscreen, compatible with Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM, is standard equipment. Every car is complete with a numbered plaque, mounted using the same screws that Riva employs on the Rivale 56 yacht, which can be customised, on demand, with the name of the owner's yacht - an original way to turn the new Abarth 695 Rivale into a high-performance land tender. Last but not least, the Abarth personality is clearly expressed by features such as Akrapović exhaust with carbon tailpipes, Brembo brakes with black four-piston fixed callipers at the front, 17-inch Supersport alloy wheels with special glossy grey finish, and Abarth by Koni suspension system with FSD (Frequency-Selective Damping). These unique characteristics make Abarth 695 Rivale an instant classic, absolutely worthy of a place on the elite Abarth Register, which only includes the most exclusive cars with collectable technical or historic features.

Circuit racing, rallying and young drivers in the Abarth 2018 competition season

The Abarth racing plans for 2018 focus in two areas, namely in rallies, with an ambitious international schedule involving the FIA R-GT Cup, the European Championship and national series in the various European countries, and in circuit racing, with the Abarth Selenia Trophy and the Italian and German F4 championships.

After its impressive debut in 2017, which won the Abarth 124 rally the Italian and Spanish titles in its class, Abarth has decided to aim high, assigning prizes and offering incentives to drivers competing in the top international championships, through the Abarth 124 rally Selenia International Challenge.

The largest prizes are for drivers taking part in the FIA R-GT CUP, with the end winner receiving an Abarth 124 rally. Many single race prizes and incentives for participation are also lined up. The prizes for those who compete in their respective national championships within the European Union, competing in the R-GT class, are equally attractive.

In 2017, Abarth 124 rally won the R-GT class in the Italian Championships, with Fabrizio Andolfi Jr, and in Spain, with Alvaro Muñiz Mora, demonstrating outstanding reliability and competitiveness in its very first season: Andolfi finished all 10 races he took part in (seven valid for the 124 Rally Selenia Trophy, together with the Rally di Romagna, the Rally San Marino on unpaved roads and the Rallye du Valais), winning his class eight times and achieving very impressive results. Another fine demonstration of the Abarth spider's potential came very recently in the Montecarlo Rallye, where Andrea Nucita and Marco Vozzo recorded an incredible fourth best time overall - amongst the official WRCs - in the event's toughest special test stage, held in extreme conditions with show and ice. Making good use of the electronic engine and traction control commands, the Italian driver showed that difficult conditions bring out the best in this rear-wheel-drive car, helping to make the racing speciality even more spectacular.

On the racing circuit, the Abarth Selenia Trophy is being held for the tenth time this year. A real record, considering that the car used ever since the beginning has been the Abarth 500 Assetto Corse, which was joined in 2012 by the Abarth 695 Assetto Corse, further upgraded in 2014 to increase its power to 215 HP, delivering performances of absolute excellence, and genuine thrills for spectators.

Drivers can compete in the Abarth Selenia 2018 Trophy in either the Abarth 695 Assetto Corse Evoluzione or the Abarth 500 Assetto Corse, in separate classes. There is a special focus on young drivers from 16 to 18 years of age, who are able to take part in the championship this time, thanks to an agreement with Acisport which helps these budding sportsmen and women to win their racing licences by running special test sessions for them. There will be a specific class for women drivers.

The Abarth Selenia Trophy season consists of seven races, two of them abroad. This championship has taken on increasingly international connotations, attracting a large number of foreign drivers. For example, the 2017 season winner was Italian driver Cosimo Barberini, ahead of Juuso Pajuranta from Finland, Joakim Darbom from Sweden and Kuzey Eroldu from Turkey.

Given the outstanding success experienced in Italy and Germany over the past seasons, Abarth has decided to support the fourth edition of the F4 Championship in Germany and to reconfirm its involvement in the Italian Championship as sponsor and official engine supplier.

The 1.4 Turbo T-Jet engine with 160 HP, derived from the one fitted on the street-legal 595 and used on the Abarth cars competing in the Abarth Trophies, will be equipping all the cars made by the Italian manufacturer Tatuus again this year. Last season, more than 40 very young drivers competed in the German Championship and over 30 in the Italian one.

A championship will be held in the Northern European states and another in the Middle East with the same model of car.

The Abarth stand

The general public visiting the stand in Geneva will be welcomed by materials picked to describe the character of Abarth. In this edition, the creations with the Scorpion badge will be showcased next to the Fiat models in a way to enhance the distinctive traits of both brands. The environments are adjoining yet cleverly connoted and distinct, without sharp fractures between the two worlds.

Rough concrete finish walls and torched metal sheeting on the floor evoke the world of racing, and dynamism is the theme of the entire exhibition area. Worth mentioning is the placement of 695 Rivale over a moving water effect cleverly created by glass covered graphics.

Informative leaflets will be distributed and special elements will be placed around the stand, to acquaint the public with the products of FCA Bank, the financial company specialising in the automotive financing sector. The company operates on the main European markets and in Switzerland through FCA Capital Suisse SA, supporting the sales of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group vehicles with innovative financial products and innovative leasing schemes dedicated to dealer networks, retail customers and companies.