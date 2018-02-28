With the Geneva Motor Show opening its doors to media members on March 6, we’re now getting even more information as to what companies have planned in the next coming days. Hyundai in particular has teased something unexpected – a new concept car. While we don’t get much in the way of details, we will see the final product when doors open to Geneva in just a few days.

Alongside the debut of the fully electric Kona, Hyundai says that its new concept car will be presented for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show. The vehicle will pave the way for Hyundai design moving forward, and the company says it will "harmonize the key design elements, proportions, architecture, styling, and technology.” What that means exactly… we’re not entirely sure.

What we do know is that this will be the second consecutive year Hyundai has shown a concept at the Geneva Motor Show. Last year the brand displayed the FE Fuel Cell concept, which eventually spawned the Nexo SUV. It’s unclear whether the new concept will also be an SUV, or if it will be something different entirely.

"The line-up at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show underlines Hyundai’s pioneering spirit in future mobility and showcases the fact that Hyundai is leading the industry’s transformation," said Thomas A. Schmid, CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe. "With the All-New Kona Electric and the All-New NEXO we show that zero-emission mobility is ready for the mass market. And our new concept car shows what future models will look like, again emphasizing the future driven spirit and unconventional thinking of our brand."

Alongside the unknown concept, the Kona EV – when it debuts in Geneva – will come with a pure electric range of up to 292 miles (469 kilometers). The base model will use an electric motor to deliver 133 horsepower (99 kilowatts) and 291 pound-feet (395 Newton-meters) in its most basic trim, with a more powerful 64-kWh battery pack option delivering 201 hp (150 kW).

Source: Hyundai