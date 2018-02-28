BMW has just released a new teaser showing off the profile of the incredibly sleek, 8 Series Gran Coupe. The company didn't provide any details other than the short message: "Stay tuned. More to come in Geneva next week."

Looking at the teaser photo closely, you can see the seam where the rear door closes, which indicates this is the Gran Coupe four-door rather and the standard two-door coupe. Compared to the previous 8 Series Concept (see below), the greenhouse is visually longer on this sedan. The flowing roof creates quite an attractive look but would seem to limit headroom for anyone sitting in the back. However, it's possible this rendering has exaggerated features to put an emphasis on important parts of the design, and the actual styling might not be so extreme.

A recent rumor also indicated that BMW would debut the 8 Series Grand Coupe in Geneva, possibly even in the performance M8 variant. However, the new rendering doesn't have the fender vents that BMW usually includes on its M models.

The 8 Series Grand Coupe in Geneva will allegedly be a design study for previewing the possibility of a production version. Power will likely come from BMW's 4.4-liter biturbo V8 and an eight-speed automatic, which will likely feed the output to an all-wheel-drive system. The setup will potentially allow the sedan to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in around three seconds, which will make this concept sedan quite a performer.

The new 8 Series coupe will debut in 2018 and be on sale before the end of the year. The 4.4-liter biturbo V8 would be in the lineup, and an 860i would likely have V12 power. There will eventually be an M8, too.

Source: BMW via Facebook