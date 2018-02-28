Continental GT Convertible, Flying Spur, plug-in hybrid Bentayga or something else?
The V8-powered Bentayga will not be Bentley’s only big debut next month in Geneva as the high-end British marque has announced plans to unveil an “exciting new model.” To keep us in suspense, the folks from Crewe are not disclosing the identity of their shiny new model, but our money is on either the Continental GT Convertible or the next-generation Flying Spur.
Both models have been spotted by spy cameras for a very long time and it’s probably a safe guess to assume one of them will grace us with its presence at the show in Switzerland starting March 6. If someone were to put a gun to our heads, we’d go for GTC since it would represent the logical step to take following the unveiling of the coupe last year at the end of August ahead of its public debut in Geneva a month later.
It’s also worth noting Bentley will actually have on display the current-generation Flying Spur W12 boasting two new interior finishes, so why would they bring the all-new model at the very same show to sit alongside its predecessor?
If by any chance Geneva won’t be the venue where Bentley will introduce the droptop Continental, perhaps we’ll see the plug-in hybrid derivative of the opulent SUV. After all, a report coming from Automotive News suggests the partially electrified Bentayga (pictured above in prototype form) will be at the show, so maybe that’s what the company’s new Chairman and CEO, Adrian Hallmark, will unveil to the world next Tuesday.
It would be nice to have the opportunity to check out both the Continental GTC and the hybridized Bentayga at the show, though frankly we’re actually more excited to see the former. If you plan on attending the 88th Geneva Motor Show, the company’s stand will also include a digital car configurator allowing you to virtually build the Bentley of your dreams.
Source: Bentley
BENTLEY AT THE 2018 GENEVA MOTOR SHOW
- Global debut of new Bentley model
- New Bentayga V8 also makes motor show debut
- Pair of all-new Continental GTs on stand
- Open-pore veneers and aniline leather introduced in Flying Spur
- Live press conference at 08:40 CET on 6 March
(Crewe, 27 February 2018) Bentley’s new Chairman and CEO, Adrian Hallmark, will use his first public appearance with the luxury British brand to unveil an exciting new model in Geneva.
Alongside this global debut will be the Bentayga V8, which also makes its first motor show appearance. Joining the Bentayga will be the all-new Continental GT, on show in Geneva for the first time.
The Bentley press conference takes place, at 08:40 CET, 6 March, with a live stream available at www.bentleymotors.com.
Performance and Precision – The Bentayga V8
On stand at the International Motor Show is the most recent addition to the Bentayga family – the Bentayga V8.
Sitting at the core of the range, the Bentayga V8 features a new-generation 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged petrol engine which combines immense power with impressive fuel efficiency. The addition of a characteristic V8 burble, stylish twin-quad exhaust pipes and optional carbon-ceramic brakes, reveals more of the luxury SUV’s sporting character.
The dynamic unit develops 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb.ft. (770 Nm) of torque, resulting in a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h) and 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds (100 km/h in 4.5 seconds).
Inside, customers will recognise Bentley’s unique approach to modern luxury tailoring, with the familiar blend of exquisite handcrafted materials and advanced technologies. New styling features include a wood and hide steering wheel and a high-gloss carbon-fibre interior panel finish.
New Continental GT – The Definition of Grand Touring
With European customer deliveries beginning in the summer, the all-new Continental GT is appearing at the Geneva show for the first time. Designed, engineered and handcrafted in Britain, the new third-generation Bentley Continental GT combines spirited, focused performance with handcrafted luxury and cutting-edge technology, to create the finest Grand Tourer ever produced.
The new Continental GT is offered with an enhanced version of Bentley’s peerless 6.0-litre, W12 TSI engine that sets a new benchmark in performance.
The interior design of the Continental GT is tailored specifically to the modern luxury customer, with unrivalled attention to detail that creates an effortless ownership experience.
The cabin seamlessly integrates cutting-edge onboard technology with the finest handcrafted natural materials. The result is an exquisite, harmonised, connected and luxurious space.
Aniline Leather and Open-Pore Veneers – Flying Spur by Mulliner
Bentley’s personal commissioning division, Mulliner, will also showcase a unique Flying Spur W12 at this year’s show featuring two new and exciting interior finishes: aniline leather and an open pore veneer to the luxury sedan.
Aniline leather is the highest quality leather available, with a unique and distinct texture and natural grain. With no coating on the surface, the Golden Oak hide boasts superior seating comfort as it is able to breathe.
The new open-pore Walnut veneer featured in Flying Spur provides a more natural and authentic look to the interior. Open-pore veneers have three very thin hand-applied layers of lacquer, to ensure that the natural wood grain can be felt and the colour of the wood is highlighted.
Interact with Bentley at Geneva
The Bentley stand provides visitors with interesting, interactive experiences such as a digital car configurator, a Bentley Network app experience and several technical showcases, including an E Mode display, V8 engine and noise isolation cut-away.