The V8-powered Bentayga will not be Bentley’s only big debut next month in Geneva as the high-end British marque has announced plans to unveil an “exciting new model.” To keep us in suspense, the folks from Crewe are not disclosing the identity of their shiny new model, but our money is on either the Continental GT Convertible or the next-generation Flying Spur.

Both models have been spotted by spy cameras for a very long time and it’s probably a safe guess to assume one of them will grace us with its presence at the show in Switzerland starting March 6. If someone were to put a gun to our heads, we’d go for GTC since it would represent the logical step to take following the unveiling of the coupe last year at the end of August ahead of its public debut in Geneva a month later.

It’s also worth noting Bentley will actually have on display the current-generation Flying Spur W12 boasting two new interior finishes, so why would they bring the all-new model at the very same show to sit alongside its predecessor?

If by any chance Geneva won’t be the venue where Bentley will introduce the droptop Continental, perhaps we’ll see the plug-in hybrid derivative of the opulent SUV. After all, a report coming from Automotive News suggests the partially electrified Bentayga (pictured above in prototype form) will be at the show, so maybe that’s what the company’s new Chairman and CEO, Adrian Hallmark, will unveil to the world next Tuesday.

It would be nice to have the opportunity to check out both the Continental GTC and the hybridized Bentayga at the show, though frankly we’re actually more excited to see the former. If you plan on attending the 88th Geneva Motor Show, the company’s stand will also include a digital car configurator allowing you to virtually build the Bentley of your dreams.

Source: Bentley