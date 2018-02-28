Sales start this fall, hybrid available from next year.
Honda to unveil the all-new CR-V at the Geneva Motor Show
Honda is set to reveal the European production version of the all-new CR-V at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The new generation of the world’s best-selling SUV* raises the bar in terms of interior quality, refinement and spaciousness – including, for the first time, the option of seven seats on petrol models.
The chassis is also the most sophisticated ever created for a CR-V, and ensures the car delivers an engaging driving experience with exemplary ride comfort, as well as genuine off-road capability.
Evolutionary exterior design and premium quality interior
The all-new CR-V has a fresh and sophisticated exterior design, with broader, muscular wheel arches, sharper contours on the bonnet and rear quarters, as well as the latest Honda family ‘face’ with its signature headlight graphic.
Thinner A-pillars, sculpted front and rear bumpers, and under-engine and under-floor covers all help to make the new CR-V one of the most aerodynamically efficient vehicles in its class. It also incorporates Honda’s Active Shutter Grille system, which further improves fuel efficiency.
The new interior design incorporates a horizontal emphasis to the dashboard layout to highlight the more spacious cabin, by accentuating the feeling of width and conveying a sense of strength. The dashboard features two 7-inch displays, while the layout of controls has been rationalised with a simple cluster for air-conditioning management located beneath the central touchscreen.
Class-leading practicality and new seven-seat option
The all-new CR-V boasts slightly larger exterior proportions than its predecessor, and the longer wheelbase and wider stance enable a significantly roomier interior. Best-in-class space efficiency is highlighted by generous accommodation for all occupants, as well as a wider, deeper boot with a longer load bay. A new two-position boot floor enables a flat surface for loading larger items, while a Hands-Free Action power tailgate enables convenient loading access.
Clever features make the new CR-V easier to use every day. For example, the height of the tailgate when opened can be programmed to avoid contact with low ceilings, and cabin flexibility is boosted by a three-mode centre-console storage. Furthermore, new single-action ‘dive down’ 60:40 split-fold second-row seat backs enable faster, easier loading.
For the first time ever, petrol models of CR-V will be available with the option of seven seats. Where selected, the third row offers exceptional leg room and heel step height, as well as a 101-degree seat angle to ensure long-distance passenger comfort. Access to the third-row seats is also class-leading, thanks to a wide and low step-in aperture.
New engines deliver impressive efficiency and driveability
For the first time ever, Honda hybrid technology will be offered in an SUV for Europe. The all-new CR-V will be available with Honda’s Intelligent Multi Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system, comprising a 2.0 litre i-VTEC Atkinson cycle petrol engine and two electric motors, to deliver real-world efficiency and effortless driveability. The i-MMD system does not use a conventional transmission – instead, a more compact unit has a single fixed-gear ratio, to create a direct connection between moving components and a smoother transfer of torque.
A 1.5-litre VTEC TURBO petrol engine, which provides strong performance and class-leading fuel economy, is also available. Power is delivered via a six-speed manual gearbox, or an optional CVT automatic transmission tuned to deliver a more linear response.
The petrol and hybrid powertrains are front-wheel drive as standard, but both can be specified with Honda’s latest all-wheel drive technology – ‘Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System™’ – which gives the CR-V genuine all-terrain capability. Ground clearance has been increased by 38mm for all variants, up to a height of 208mm for the AWD petrol model.
First deliveries of Honda CR-V fitted with the 1.5-litre VTEC TURBO petrol engine are expected in Autumn 2018 with hybrid models following early in 2019.