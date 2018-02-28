The all-new Volvo V60 is stunning and that gives us hopes its sedan counterpart, the new S60, will be equally beautiful. The Swedish manufacturer has already confirmed we will see the three-box vehicle this summer with official reveal planned to be held in South Carolina, where the company’s new American manufacturing facility is located.

We are super excited about the car and these new renderings come just in time to fuel our excitement even further. Independent designer Kleber Silva is back with two virtual drawings, depicting the new S60, and we can only keep our fingers crossed the real car will look a lot like these renderings.

At the front, naturally, is Volvo’s broad hexagonal radiator grille with massive emblem, flanked by sweptback headlights with integrated Thor’s hammer LED daytime running lights. At the back, there’s a set of C-shaped taillights, a stylish fixed spoiler, and a massive diffuser with four exhaust pipes.

Inside, expect to see a very familiar dashboard to the V60 with a large 9.0-inch display, housing air conditioning controls, navigation, and media. A number of modern emergency and assist systems will be on board, too, including City Safe with automatic brakes in case of an imminent collision and semi-autonomous Pilot Assist system, which will keep you in your lane.

The new S60 will share many, if not all, mechanical components with the V60, which means two hybrid options will be available – the T6 with 340 horsepower (254 kilowatts) and the flagship T8 with extra 50 hp (37 kW). A range of conventional internal combustion engines will also be offered, including the gas-powered T6 and T5, and the diesel D3 and D4. Don’t let the designations fool you – these are all four-cylinder turbo engines.

Until the new S60 arrives this summer, make sure to check out the beautiful V60 in our gallery.

Source: Kleber Silva