Earth didn’t implode when Nissan had the hugely controversial idea to chop off the Murano’s roof and create the CrossCabriolet for the 2010 Los Angeles Auto Show. Although that turned out to be a sales flop, years later, Range Rover had a similar thought by giving the three-door Evoque the convertible treatment.

Fast forward to present day, Volkswagen announced plans to take its T-Roc compact crossover and eschew the fixed metal roof in favor of an electrically retractable soft top. It didn’t take too long for Photoshop master Kleber Silva to share his idea of a T-Roc Convertible by publishing a couple of renders imagining the automotive oddity locked in for a 2020 release.

VW CEO Herbert Diess recently announced the company he’s running “is evolving into an SUV brand” and the T-Roc Convertible is one of the new models VW has on the agenda to bank on the continuously growing demand for high-riding models. The plan is to have a crossover & SUV portfolio consisting of no less than 20 models by 2020 when the folks from Wolfsburg estimate 40 percent of its vehicles sold globally will be of the crossover or SUV type.

To make the T-Roc Convertible happen, more than €80 million (almost $98M) are going to be invested at the Osnabrück plant in Germany where the plan is to produce up to 20,000 units. It remains to be seen whether these investments will be worth the effort once the all-season convertible will arrive at the end of the decade.

As a bonus, Kleber Silva also had the idea of giving the T-Roc the three-door treatment as seen on the Evoque. Demand for three-door cars across many segments is decreasing (three-door Evoque has been axed from the U.S.), so we wouldn’t get our hopes up too high for a production version. Nevertheless, it’s nice to see how the compact crossover would look without the rear doors by sacrificing practicality for more style.

Renders: Kleber Silva / Behance