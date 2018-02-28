System will also be used as a training aid for workshop and service staff.

Porsche is set to use virtual reality technology to educate customers and employees about the complex systems used in its new Mission E electric sports car.

The four-door all-electric model is set to arrive at the end of next year, but it is already being showcased at trade fairs and pop-up events, where fans and customers are using smartphone-based virtual reality systems to see how the car works.

Using either the Mission E concept car itself or a scale model, the technology shows customers the car’s exterior and interior details, such as an animation that explains the car’s aerodynamics and an on-screen cutaway that shows the car’s intricate battery and drivetrain.

The company is also using the technology to help its service staff a better understanding of the Porsche range, with complex systems being displayed on virtual reality goggles. While wearing the goggles, the employee is taken to a virtual workshop with examples of the particular car the employee is being trained on.

The employees can then interact virtually with the vehicles, and the goggles will show them how to work with them.

For example, the virtual reality system can take the employees through the inner workings of the high-voltage systems and teach them how to repair a battery without any danger of electrocution.

A statement from Porsche said: "Virtual learning provides practically limitless opportunities to gain knowledge about vehicle systems and functions. The virtual reality glasses can, for example, provide a view of the electrical lines, which are hidden on the real vehicle. A further advantage is that employees can also learn delicate maintenance procedures virtually, without any risk. While virtual reality training should never replace additional training on real-life vehicles, it can provide an ideal foundation to build upon."

Source: Porsche

Complex issues, simply displayed

Porsche uses augmented and virtual reality for customers and employees.

Augmented and virtual reality have opened up completely new perspectives for sales at Porsche – both for customers and the after sales area. While customers have the opportunity to explore the world of Porsche in even more depth and, most importantly, interactively, these futuristic technologies are helping service staff in Porsche’s workshops to get to grips with complex technical issues more easily.

The “Mission E Augmented Reality”, created during a collaboration with Google, is particularly exciting for customers. This connection between the physical and digital worlds allows enthusiasts to get a sneak peek at the future of Porsche. The Mission E, Zuffenhausen’s first purely electric sports car, will be launched at the end of 2019. At brand pop-up stores or trade fairs, fans can already view interior and exterior details – either of the Mission E concept study itself or a scaled model – using an app and augmented reality. The intelligent application of augmented reality also makes it possible to display not only the animation of aerodynamics in X-ray mode, but also the complex drive and battery technologies. A further development step will enable the augmented reality experience to be accessed anywhere and at any time.

VR can up-skill employees in the After Sales department

Meanwhile, Porsche is utilising the many possibilities offered by virtual reality (VR) to up-skill employees in the After Sales department. Complex technologies can be clearly demonstrated through the use of VR glasses. When wearing the glasses, the employee is immersed in a virtual workshop, where there are, for instance, several examples of the current Panamera 4 E-Hybrid. With these vehicles, employees learn how to interact with the virtual models, explore the essential components of the high-voltage system and are taken through the precise repair sequence for a high-voltage battery, for example. A drone accompanies the employee in the virtual workshop. It takes on the role of trainer and gives advice on what actions to perform. Virtual learning provides practically limitless opportunities to gain knowledge about vehicle systems and functions. The VR glasses can, for example, provide a view of the electrical lines, which are hidden on the real vehicle. A further advantage is that employees can also learn delicate maintenance procedures virtually, without any risk. While VR training should never replace additional training on real-life vehicles, it can provide an ideal foundation to build upon.