Porsche is set to use virtual reality technology to educate customers and employees about the complex systems used in its new Mission E electric sports car.

The four-door all-electric model is set to arrive at the end of next year, but it is already being showcased at trade fairs and pop-up events, where fans and customers are using smartphone-based virtual reality systems to see how the car works.

Using either the Mission E concept car itself or a scale model, the technology shows customers the car’s exterior and interior details, such as an animation that explains the car’s aerodynamics and an on-screen cutaway that shows the car’s intricate battery and drivetrain.

The company is also using the technology to help its service staff a better understanding of the Porsche range, with complex systems being displayed on virtual reality goggles. While wearing the goggles, the employee is taken to a virtual workshop with examples of the particular car the employee is being trained on.

The employees can then interact virtually with the vehicles, and the goggles will show them how to work with them.

For example, the virtual reality system can take the employees through the inner workings of the high-voltage systems and teach them how to repair a battery without any danger of electrocution.

A statement from Porsche said: "Virtual learning provides practically limitless opportunities to gain knowledge about vehicle systems and functions. The virtual reality glasses can, for example, provide a view of the electrical lines, which are hidden on the real vehicle. A further advantage is that employees can also learn delicate maintenance procedures virtually, without any risk. While virtual reality training should never replace additional training on real-life vehicles, it can provide an ideal foundation to build upon."

Source: Porsche