The new Kia Ceed (no apostrophe anymore) will premiere at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, and the longroof Sportwagon variant will possibly debut there, too. These spy shots catch the estate under development, but the model in these photos unfortunately wears quite a bit of camouflage.

The considerable camo doesn't really matter, though, because we already know what the new Ceed family looks like. All of the inlets on the front end of this wagon match closely with the recently revealed five-door variant (gallery below). Up front, expect a sharp-edged version of the brand's tiger nose grille with similarly angular headlights and a broad fascia. Subtle sculpting and a crease along the shoulder line dominate the model's profile.

These spy shots show that the wagon's most significant changes are at the rear where the extended roof creates a bigger cargo area than the hatchback. There are also larger rear three-quarter windows to fit with the back's greater length. The extra area would mean a boost over the five-door's 13.95 cubic feet (395 liters) of rear storage.

The powertrain choices should match closely with the five-door. The hatchback is available with a new 1.6-liter diesel that available with either 113 horsepower (84 kilowatts) or 134 hp (100 kW). Gas-fueled options include a naturally aspirated 1.4-liter with 99 hp (74 kW), turbocharged 1.0-liter with 118 hp (88 kW), and a turbo 1.4-liter with 138 hp (103 kW). A six-speed manual is standard, and there's a seven-speed dual clutch for the 1.4-liter turbo and 1.6-liter diesel. Later, mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants will possibly join the lineup, too.

Similarly, the Ceed Sportwagon's cabin likely won't be too different from the five-door version. The interior features an infotainment system as large as eight inches, and top trims have amenities like leather upholstery and aluminum trim. Useful items like automatic headlights and keyless entry are standard. Buyers can also add driver assistance tech like lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

The Sportwagon won't be the last variant of the new Ceed to arrive. Later, the company will add a crossover, and there will be a Ceed GT hot hatch. Rumors also suggest the possibility of a sleek shooting brake in the range.

Source: Carpix, Automedia