Audi has an ongoing teaser campaign for the all-new A6 sedan, but it looks like the cat is out of the bag as someone was eager to show the world Audi’s answer to the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class. While we can’t be 100% sure these images are legit, we have a feeling it’s the real deal as the brown car has the exact same license plate and color as the A6 shown in a teaser video last week. In addition, the front fascia design largely matches the sketch published by Audi back in March 2017.

After unveiling the A8 flagship and the sleek A7 Sportback last year, it’s now the A6’s turn to grab the headlines, though its exterior styling probably won’t exactly surprise you despite the fact Audi has officially embraced a new design language. The oh-so familiar appearance brings a subtle evolution over the outgoing A6, with a somewhat sportier vibe.

There’s not much to say about the front fascia design as it’s in line with the A8 flagship and at the same time similar when compared to the smaller A4. The rear end perhaps stands out a bit (not really) thanks to the new taillight design without the full-width light strip of the company’s range topper. Instead, the A6 features only a continuous metallic strip that goes from one taillight to the other, which the aforementioned A8 also has, albeit it's not identical.

While official photos of the interior have not emerged onto the web just yet, we don’t actually need them considering our spies caught on camera a prototype of the Avant showing a dashboard akin to the A8’s cabin. Pictured above, the wagon prototype had the same dual touchscreen layout and the latest-generation of the Audi Virtual Cockpit. A similar setup will also be implemented in the forthcoming Q8 and we’ve seen it also in the Lamborghini Urus.

The sedan will grace the stage of the Geneva Motor Show beginning with March 6, with the more practical Avant likely to break cover just in time for the Paris Motor Show in October.

Source: Romano_A7 / Worldscoop