Finally. Kia is bidding adieu to the Optima’s ancient 1.7-liter CRDi to make room for a completely new 1.6-liter diesel. Offered in Europe, the new engine is substantially cleaner than its predecessor thanks to Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) active emissions control technology allowing it to meet even more stringent rules than the ones applicable for the Euro 6d TEMP emissions standard. In regards to output, it develops 134 horsepower (100 kilowatts) and 320 Newton-meters (236 pound-feet) of torque, so it has the exact same amount of hp as its predecessor while generating 4 Nm (3 lb-ft) less torque.

If you would rather go with a gasoline engine, you’re in luck as Kia is introducing a turbocharged 1.6-liter unit with 177 hp channeled to the road through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The new addition to the gasoline range will be positioned between the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter and the beefier 2.0-liter turbo offered in the range-topping GT.

In other news, the 2018 Kia Optima for Europe has received a subtle design refresh bringing a mildly updated front bumper and new graphics for the LED taillights. Both front and rear fog lamps have gone through some discreet changes as well, while the sedan has a new (sort of) rear bumper. Also for the new model year, the corporate “tiger nose” grille gets a shiny chrome finish bringing it more in line with the U.S.-spec Optima.

Rounding off the changes on the outside are the new alloy wheel designs in sizes ranging from 16 to 18 inches, along with a “Runaway Red” paint. Both the higher-spec GT Line and GT trims have been revised as well, but you’ll have a hard time noticing the changes.

There’s not much to say about the interior, other than the new steering wheel, a satin chrome trim on the dashboard, and upgraded ambient lighting. On the safety side, Kia is adding a driver attention warning system that will issue audible and visual warnings if the driver is not concentrating.

Following its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, the Euro-spec Kia Optima will go on sale in the third quarter of the year.

Source: Kia