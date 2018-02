Hyundai is set to become “the first automotive brand across Europe to make an all-electric compact SUV available to everyone” with the first-ever Kona Electric. It will be offered with two powertrains and the South Korean manufacturer is promising almost 292 miles (470 kilometers) on a single charge, measured by the new WLTP cycle.

Watch the livestream here at 10:00 AM CET / 9:00 AM GMT today.