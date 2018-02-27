After kicking off A110 production late last year with the limited-run Premiere Edition, Alpine is now eager to diversify the range by adding two new trim levels. Painted in white, the new “Pure” model is tailored to the less is more crowd by being the lightest and most track-focused version of the range. Renault’s newly founded brand has not released details about the coupe’s weight, but it’s expected to tip the scales at somewhere in the region of 1,080 kilograms (2,381 pounds).

As far as the gray car is concerned, it’s the new Légende, which is the exact opposite of Pure. It will be the fanciest version of the A110 range by getting a generous array of standard equipment, including full leather upholstery, 6-way adjustable Sabelt seats, and a carbon fiber interior trim with a glossy finish.

Both of them will share the mid-mounted 1.8-liter gasoline engine you’ll also find in the new Renault Megane RS. In the Alpine, it has been tuned to deliver 252 horsepower (188 kilowatts) and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters) of torque channeled to the rear axle through a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox

Alpine’s answer to the likes of the Alfa Romeo 4C and Porsche 718 Cayman will be offered from now on with three fresh paints: lanc Irisé, Bleu abysse, and Gris Tonnerre. More details about the two new versions will be disclosed on March 6 during the Geneva Motor Show.

Eventually, the Alpine A110 family will grow furthermore with the addition of a more potent Sport version benefitting from around 300 horsepower. It will allegedly be an even more stripped-out version by removing approximately 110 pounds (50 kilograms) to increase agility, also helped by a tweaked gearbox and a stiffer suspension setup.

Source: Alpine