After last week’s teaser providing a glimpse of the derrière, the Lexus UX is back in the news ahead of its premiere next month in Geneva. This time around, the preview is more substantial as not only it allows us to see most of the exterior design, but we can also have a good look at the multi-layered dashboard design. Overall, the design has been significantly toned down to the concept (pictured on below on the right), but even so the road-going UX takes a bold approach in the overly crowded crossover segment.

With its massive spindle grille, square wheel arches, and uniquely shaped side mirror caps, the Lexus UX is anything but conventional when it comes to its appearance. Unlike on the bigger NX where the LED daytime running lights are separate, the DRLs have been incorporated into the headlights and that has freed up room on the front bumper where there’s a pair of vertical trim pieces hosting the fog lights at the bottom.

We are looking at the UX 250h version in the more appealing F Sport specification and although we can’t quite see the crossover’s rear end just yet, the teaser image posted a week ago suggested it will remain faithful to the concept unveiled back in September 2016 at the Paris Motor Show with an interesting tailfin.

As far as the interior cabin is concerned, it appears to be a bit more modern compared to the UX’s bigger brother and comes with a fully digital instrument cluster. The steering wheel seems to be packed with buttons (at least on the right side) and behind it are the shift paddles if you’ll want to change gears yourself.

The wide infotainment screen sits up high on the center console to allow the driver keep his eyes on the road at all times while the center stack seems to be less cluttered than what you’ll get in the NX. We get to see the swanky switches for the dual-zone climate control, joined by a blue start/stop button on the left side. The electronic parking brake is lower down the console, and to the right of the gear lever is the touchpad accompanied by a few buttons.

Lexus will fully reveal its city-oriented UX crossover on March 6 at the Geneva Motor Show and there are reasons to believe it will be available in the United States.

Source: Lexus