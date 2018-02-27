In a car world obsessed with crossovers available across basically all segments, it’s nice to see the sedan still has plenty of life in it. Peugeot took its sweet time coming out with an all-new 508, but it was certainly well worth the wait. Technically, the midsize model is not a sedan taking into account it has a hatch rear opening that turns it into a more practical liftback, a gorgeous one at that.

While most cars receive an evolutionary design from one generation to the next, the 508 has virtually nothing in common with its predecessor – and that’s a good thing. Not only has the exterior design been radically changed, but the interior with the fantastic i-Cockpit is in a league of its own and brings a breath of fresh air in the segment, especially if you compare it to the more conventional VW Passat and Skoda Superb – both with a safe design inside and out.

The video released by Peugeot unsurprisingly shows the range-topping GT trim fitted with all the bells and whistles you can have, including a punchy gasoline engine with 225 horsepower on tap. Exclusive to this version, it’s a turbocharged four-cylinder, 1.6-liter unit hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

As standard, the new Peugeot 508 GT gets active suspension control if you go with any of the gasoline engines and is an option on the 2.0-liter diesels. It’s an evolution of the multi-link rear axle boasting variable damping to enable a silky smooth ride even when you’re driving on bumpy roads.

The video below shows the 508 coming to life at the Mulhouse plant in France. The engines for the new model are made at the factories in Trémery and Douvrin, prompting Peugeot to proudly say the new 508 carries the “Made in France” label.

Seeing the 508 and how lovely it is, we’re eagerly waiting for sister brand Citroën to take the wraps off its C5 & C6 successor, especially since the company with the double chevron logo has promised to “reinvent” the sedan. It will take a while as it won’t be out sooner than 2020.