The automotive world was rocked somewhat last week with the news that Geely’s chairman Li Shufu acquired a few shares of stock in Daimler. By few, we actually mean $9 billion dollars worth, which translates to a 9.69 percent stake in the company. That’s enough for Shufu to claim the position as Daimler’s largest shareholder, but before folks start mentioning terms like control and takeover of the German company, Automotive News Europe reports that there are no additional plans for Geely, nor any company that’s part of China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, to acquire more Daimler shares.

Furthermore, Shufu seems to be addressing such concerns about Geely’s intentions. In a statement issued over the weekend, he said Daimler was “an outstanding company with a first-class management” and that it would “be an honor to support this unique team under the leader of Dieter Zetsche in the future.” Lastly, Shufu reportedly said that he would “fully abide by the company charter and governance structure of Daimler and respect its values and culture.

Geely hasn’t been secretive about wanting a close partnership with Daimler to help the Chinese firm develop and implement electric and autonomous auto technology. There was plenty of talk late last year about Geely allegedly making an offer to buy Daimler at a reduced stock price – an offer which was turned down with the caveat that Geely can buy shares on the open market.

In last week’s report, an anonymous insider said Shufu believed only two or three automakers would survive the changing automotive climate to exist in the future, which apparently is one of self-driving electric cars. With this investment in Daimler, it would seem Shufu believes the conglomerate will be one of the survivors.

To its credit, Daimler apparently welcomes Shufu to the fold but seems to suggest his stake won’t necessarily be an avenue to a partnership. Daimler spokesman Joerg Howe told Automotive News Europe the company knows Shufu well and holds him in high regards "in terms of his competency and focus on future developments.” However, Howe also said Daimler already has a strong presence in China through “a very strong partner with our existing cooperation with BAIC Motor.”

In what can be called a conveniently-timed announcement, Daimler issued a press release today that it will expand Mercedes-Benz production in China with BAIC. The two companies have a joint venture already in place called Beijing Benz Automotive Co. Ltd (BBAC) that will increase production and see an additional investment of €1.5 billion ($1.84 billion) from both companies.

“Local production is a strong pillar of our sustainable development in China. By deepening our cooperation with our local partner BAIC, BBAC will continue playing a key role for Mercedes-Benz in China,” said Hubertus Troska, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Greater China.

The full press release from Daimler on its expansion with BAIC is below. It seems things between Geely and Daimler could get very interesting.

Source: Automotive News Europe