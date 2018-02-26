The Porsche specialists at German tuner Techart will debut an even more impressive version of its GrandGT kit for the Panamera Sport Turismo at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. Dubbed the GrandGT Supreme, this wagon combines an aggressive body with an opulent cabin.

Compared to the standard GrandGT kit (see gallery below), this version has a similar front bumper design, but a new hood has a huge power bulge. Wider fenders and lower side sills broaden the wagon's stance. At the back, the diffuser appears to gain even larger strakes than the existing body kit. This wagon rides on Techart's 22-inch Formula IV wheels with five sets of double spokes.

Techart has powertrain upgrades that fit with this Sport Turismo's meaner look. The company's engine upgrade can push the Panamera Turbo to a ground-pounding 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque, versus a stock output of 550 hp (410 kW) and 567 lb-ft (769 Nm). The upgrade pushes the wagon to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds and to 124 mph (200 kph) in 8.3 seconds. In addition, the firm offers offers an exhaust with a mix of carbon fiber and titanium decorating the outlets.

Inside, the Techart's GrandGT Supreme Sport Turismo features a cabin that would a joy for a long-distance trip. The company sources vegetable-tanned Nappa leather that lacks chromium, and there are no solvents in the finishing process. The wagon features these hides over the entire interior, including the footwells and door panels. As a visual flourish, there multi-color stitching decorates areas like the front seat bolsters, door panels, and portions of the rear bench. Such lavish upholstery would probably make this Panamera a poor choice for hauling the family or dogs, but it certainly is nice to look at.

Source: Techart