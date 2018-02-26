Known as the GrandGT Supreme, this luxurious wagon debut at the Geneva Motor Show.
The Porsche specialists at German tuner Techart will debut an even more impressive version of its GrandGT kit for the Panamera Sport Turismo at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. Dubbed the GrandGT Supreme, this wagon combines an aggressive body with an opulent cabin.
Compared to the standard GrandGT kit (see gallery below), this version has a similar front bumper design, but a new hood has a huge power bulge. Wider fenders and lower side sills broaden the wagon's stance. At the back, the diffuser appears to gain even larger strakes than the existing body kit. This wagon rides on Techart's 22-inch Formula IV wheels with five sets of double spokes.
Techart has powertrain upgrades that fit with this Sport Turismo's meaner look. The company's engine upgrade can push the Panamera Turbo to a ground-pounding 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque, versus a stock output of 550 hp (410 kW) and 567 lb-ft (769 Nm). The upgrade pushes the wagon to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds and to 124 mph (200 kph) in 8.3 seconds. In addition, the firm offers offers an exhaust with a mix of carbon fiber and titanium decorating the outlets.
Inside, the Techart's GrandGT Supreme Sport Turismo features a cabin that would a joy for a long-distance trip. The company sources vegetable-tanned Nappa leather that lacks chromium, and there are no solvents in the finishing process. The wagon features these hides over the entire interior, including the footwells and door panels. As a visual flourish, there multi-color stitching decorates areas like the front seat bolsters, door panels, and portions of the rear bench. Such lavish upholstery would probably make this Panamera a poor choice for hauling the family or dogs, but it certainly is nice to look at.
Source: Techart
Techart Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo
TECHART at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
World Premiere: TECHART for the Panamera Sport Turismo
From March 8 to 18, Porsche drivers can gain an insight into the world of TECHART Premium
Refinement and explore numerous new products of the Germany-based individualizion specialist.
At center stage of TECHART’s stand in hall 2: the world premiere of the new TECHART range for the
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo.
For the market launch, TECHART presents the GrandGT »Supreme«, an extraordinary signature
edition which uniquely combines sportiness and luxury. The exterior is characterized by the new
TECHART GrandGT styling package for the Sport Turismo models, 22-inch TECHART Formula IV
wheels, a TECHART sport exhaust system with titanium/carbon fiber tailpipes as well as a custom
painted car body in Racing Green.
The inside is once again a masterpiece of the renowned TECHART interior manufactory. Already the
choice of the leather hides of the GrandGT »Supreme« is unconventional. Key challenge for
TECHART’s master craftsmen: the maintenance of softness and naturalness of the leather. And the
result is overwhelming. They developed an un-embossed Nappa with a smooth and natural texture. The
vegetable-tanned hides are free of chromium and are finished solvent-free. The ultra-premium leather
covers the complete interior of the Sport Turismo, including the footwell and the door panels. Combined
with numerous details such as the handmade multi-color stitchings, the customized TECHART sport
steering wheel and custom painted trims in body color, the GrandGT »Supreme« interior is a very highend
luxury interior.
Superior driving performance is granted by the TECHART TECHTRONIC engine power enhancement
which boosts the Panamera Turbo’s power output to 640 hp / 470 kW. The maximum torque raises to
900 Newtonmeters. The easy-to-fit engine upgrade shrinks the gap between standstill and 100 km/h to
3.4 seconds. From this point it takes only 8.3 seconds more to cross the 200 km/h line.
Additional TECHART Geneva highlights: the TECHART options for the Porsche 911 GT3, including a
Carbon Fiber Sport Package as well as carbon fiber sport tailpipes, the TECHART GTstreet R Cabriolet
based on the 911 Turbo S as well as the TECHART range for the Macan models including all kinds of
refinement options and the TECHART powerkit for the Macan Turbo with Porsche Performance
Package.
###