We saw the all-new, even more luxurious looking Acura RDX for the first time at the Detroit Auto Show – at least, a prototype of which. But ahead of the production model's debut in just a few months, new spy photos show the SUV out testing on public roads wearing a surprisingly limited amount of camouflage.

Looking like the prototype we saw more than a month ago, the production version appears to carry over many of the same styling cues. The front fascia adopts the same "diamond pentagon" grille found throughout the lineup, with a large lower vent, and unique design elements of the bumper that stretch to the accenting vents at each corner.

The headlights appear to be almost identical to the original prototype, too. The same "jewel eye" styling carries over from concept to production, with noticeable daytime LED accents. Sharp character lines across the body – albeit covered by camouflage – and a sloping roofline behind the B-pillar gives the RDX the same sculpted look found on the prototype before it.

Though you aren't able to see the inside of the RDX here, expect the same dual analog gauges, three-spoke (and button-laden) steering wheel, and a unique center stack with an electronic shifter, similar to what we’ve already seen on newer Acura products like the TLX.

Performance details haven’t been confirmed for production, but the RDX will use Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) torque-vectoring rear differential, naturally, and will come with a range of driving modes, including Snow, Comfort, Sport, and Sport+. Each mode will come paired to a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. While Acura hasn’t said how much horsepower it will produce, expect a 40 percent bump in low-end torque from the RDX’s outgoing 3.5-liter V6, which produced 279 horsepower (208 kilowatts) and 252 pound-feet (341 Newton-meters) of torque.

The new RDX should be here in just a few months; the SUV is expected to go on sale this summer as a 2019 model.

Source: Automedia