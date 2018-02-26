Jaguar is about to reveal its first dedicated EV.
After initially previewing the I-Pace electric SUV as a concept at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show, the British brand has finally released its final teaser for the upcoming model ahead of the official debut on March 1 and a public premiere at the Geneva Motor Show a few days later. Jag will announce full pricing and specifications for the vehicle at the big unveiling.
All indications suggest that the road-going I-Pace will look a lot like the concept. The design features a blunt front end with a short overhang. The short hood leads to an arching roofline that incorporates an integrated spoiler. Underneath, there's steeply raked rear glass that connects to a rear end with an ultra-short overhang. The elements combine to create a stylish, little compact crossover.
Inside, spy shots indicate there would be a digital instrument panel. An angled infotainment screen gives the cabin unique look, since most automakers mount the display flat in the center stack.
Jag hasn't yet confirmed powertrain details for the I-Pace. However, the concept used a pair of electric motors that pumped out a total of 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. Given the company's claims that the I-Pace is quicker than at least some trims of the Tesla Model X, expect the road-going version's output to be similar to the concept or even higher.
The company has put the I-Pace through extensive testing to make sure the EV powertrain can withstand an owner's abuse. Test mules have covered over 1.5 million miles and an additional 11,000 hours of rig simulations.
Jaguar will also prove the I-Pace's performance to the public by staging a one-make racing series for the crossover. The I-Pace eTrophy will run as support events for Formula E. Each race will be at least 30 minutes and will have 20 competitors on track. Modifications to the SUVs for work on the track will include a lower ride height, an additional rear wing, and a diffuser.
Source: Jaguar
FRONT-ROW SEATS AT GLOBAL PREMIERE OF ALL-ELECTRIC JAGUAR I-PACE
· New all-electric I-PACE to be unveiled on Jaguar social channels in live global broadcast at 19:00 CET on 1 March
· I-PACE is Jaguar’s first electric vehicle and the newest member of the PACE family
· Pricing and specifications to be announced and order books open for full configurations
· Official public debut of I-PACE will be at the Geneva Motor Show on 6 March
· Watch the live I-PACE reveal on 1 March here
Whitley, UK, 26 February 2018 – Jaguar will livestream the global premiere of its first electric vehicle (EV), the I-PACE, at 19:00 CET on 1 March.
Thousands of prospective customers have already pressed the ‘I want one’ button to register their interest in the hotly anticipated electric performance SUV, and Jaguar is responding by throwing the doors to its live-reveal wide open by hosting an online broadcast on its social channels.
Full pricing and specifications will be announced and order books opened for full configurations immediately following the reveal.
The I-PACE is Jaguar’s newest member of the PACE family and is the EV drivers have been waiting for, delivering sustainable sports car performance, all-wheel-drive agility and five-seat SUV practicality.
Ian Callum, Jaguar Director of Design, said: “Since revealing the I-PACE Concept in 2016, we have been counting down to this moment. The all-electric I-PACE is not only a pioneer within our business, it promises to revolutionise the industry. Never before have I been so excited for a launch – the world is watching with great anticipation and I cannot wait for the world to see everything we have achieved with this car.”
The I-PACE will be capable of rapid charging from zero to 80 per cent in 45 minutes* and has been rigorously tested across extremes of terrain and temperatures from -40°C to 40°C.
With over 1.5 million test miles and a further 11,000 hours of rig simulations completed by more than 200 production prototypes, Jaguar’s design and engineering teams have created a world-class all-electric SUV.
The official public debut of I-PACE will be at the Geneva Motor Show on 6 March.
WATCH THE I-PACE LIVE REVEAL HERE:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpyh-4q661g
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Jaguar/videos/10155144281400880/
Direct URL: https://assets-iframe.ggwebcast.com/jaguar/ipace/01/
iFrame codes (includes standard and responsive iframes): https://assets-iframe.ggwebcast.com/jaguar/ipace/01/example/
/Ends
* Using a DC 100kW rapid charger