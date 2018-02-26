After initially previewing the I-Pace electric SUV as a concept at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show, the British brand has finally released its final teaser for the upcoming model ahead of the official debut on March 1 and a public premiere at the Geneva Motor Show a few days later. Jag will announce full pricing and specifications for the vehicle at the big unveiling.

All indications suggest that the road-going I-Pace will look a lot like the concept. The design features a blunt front end with a short overhang. The short hood leads to an arching roofline that incorporates an integrated spoiler. Underneath, there's steeply raked rear glass that connects to a rear end with an ultra-short overhang. The elements combine to create a stylish, little compact crossover.

Inside, spy shots indicate there would be a digital instrument panel. An angled infotainment screen gives the cabin unique look, since most automakers mount the display flat in the center stack.

Jag hasn't yet confirmed powertrain details for the I-Pace. However, the concept used a pair of electric motors that pumped out a total of 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. Given the company's claims that the I-Pace is quicker than at least some trims of the Tesla Model X, expect the road-going version's output to be similar to the concept or even higher.

The company has put the I-Pace through extensive testing to make sure the EV powertrain can withstand an owner's abuse. Test mules have covered over 1.5 million miles and an additional 11,000 hours of rig simulations.

Jaguar will also prove the I-Pace's performance to the public by staging a one-make racing series for the crossover. The I-Pace eTrophy will run as support events for Formula E. Each race will be at least 30 minutes and will have 20 competitors on track. Modifications to the SUVs for work on the track will include a lower ride height, an additional rear wing, and a diffuser.

Source: Jaguar