0-62 mph sprint takes 4.9 seconds. It's faster than a VW Golf GTI.

The diesel technology might be one of the dirtiest things you can talk about these days, but that doesn’t mean customers don’t love it, especially in Europe. And while BMW is currently working on a hybrid and an electric version of the latest generation X3, Alpina has given the diesel-powered SUV a serious power boost. Something BMW is not going to do.

The Bavaria-based tuning company has reworked the “state-of-the-art BMW 3.0-liter straight-six engine with two turbochargers and common-rail high-pressure direct injection” of the regular X3 diesel. The result is 333 horsepower (245 kilowatts) and a mountain-moving peak torque of 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters).

If these numbers don’t sound incredible to you, Alpina says the acceleration of the new XD3 from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) takes just 4.9 seconds, while top speed is 158 mph (254 kph). Simply put, this is one of the fastest, if not the fastest, diesel-powered SUVs on the market today.

Measured by the new WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicle Test Procedure) cycle, the vehicle needs nine liters per 100 kilometers on average, which corresponds to about 26 miles per gallon. CO2 emissions are 238 grams per kilometer.

The 3.0-liter motor is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and BMW’s xDrive intelligent AWD system, which has been retuned to feature an “Alpina specific torque distribution.” This setup, the tuner claims, should provide neutral driving dynamics and high levels of traction.

The XD3 has also received a new sport suspension with electronically adjustable dampers and an active rear limited slip differential. As standard, the SUV rides on 20-inch wheels with lockable wheel covers and concealed air valves, while optionally available are new lightweight 22-inch wheels.

Alpina says the model will go on sale from the second quarter of the year when detailed information about the standard and optional equipment will be disclosed. Deliveries are scheduled to commence early next year.

Source: Alpina

