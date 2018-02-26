Mercedes’ flagship model has received the proverbial nip and tuck for the 2019 model year and we won’t have to wait until next month to see it in real images at the Geneva Motor Show. The mildly updated extra-long wheelbase S-Class was spotted out in the open the other day, roaming the streets to flaunt its shiny new front grille and the elegant two-tone paint scheme. As the video shows, there was another prototype without the dual-color exterior.

Eschewing the horizontal slats to adopt vertical struts as a way to distance itself from the more attainable S-Class models, the new grille also gets “Maybach” lettering underneath the three-pointed star to further denote it’s not a standard S. It has just about the same amount of chrome as its predecessor, but the design of the front bumper has been changed and it’s now more in line with the limited-edition Maybach S650 Cabriolet.

Both headlights and taillights have gone through some changes to mirror the modifications made to the regular facelifted S-Class last year, while the two-tone paint appears to be the different than the one depicted in the official images below. A total of eight color combinations are going to be offered by Mercedes-Maybach. In addition, a new double clear coat for all dark hues will be offered to create a “brilliant surface finish with a piano lacquer effect and a special impression of depth.” A hand-applied second bodywork clear coat with intermediate sanding will be the responsibility of highly skilled varnishers.

Those with the pockets deep enough to afford the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will be given the opportunity to pick from a total of four 20-inch alloy wheel sets, including a new one featuring a multi-spoke design as depicted in the official renders below.

Needless to say, the main difference between this and the lesser versions of the LWB fullsize luxury sedan is represented by the length of the wheelbase, nearly 10 inches longer. That frees up a substantial amount of legroom inside the cabin where buyers will be able to pick from two new color combinations: Armagnac Brown/Black and Savanna Beige/Black. Rounding off the novelties is the designo Magnolia flowing lines trim option.

Following its official public debut on March 6 at the 88th Geneva Motor Show, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will go on sale in the U.S. towards the end of summer as a 2019MY. No word about pricing just yet, but it’s unlikely to go through major changes compared to the pre-facelift model, which was offered at $168,600 for the V8-powered, all-wheel-drive S560 and from $198,700 for the mighty V12-powered, rear-wheel-drive S650.