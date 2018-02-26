Peugeot’s recently launched new 508 sedan is arguably one of the best-looking models in Europe’s D-segment. Unfortunately, the French company hasn’t given us an official confirmation that a station wagon version is planned, but we are more than sure it will happen in the near future. Until that moment comes, we’ll have to satisfy with virtual renderings of the 508 SW.

It’s not really difficult to imagine what a combi version of the new 508 will look like and these two drawings follow a very straightforward recipe. Designer Kleber Silva has used the beautiful front end of the sedan and has combined it with a sloping roofline and a bit wider rear fenders.

The white-colored car below is actually the rugged RXH variant, which is Peugeot’s answer to the Opel Insignia Country Tourer. In the previous generation 508, it was offered as a diesel-hybrid, the only powertrain to feature an AWD system, and as a front-wheel-driven diesel model. Whether it will receive a successor remains unclear.

As far as the standard 508 is concerned, it will make its public debut at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show next week and will arrive at dealerships in Europe later in 2018. Initially, it will be offered with two gasoline and two diesel motors, with power ranging from 128 horsepower (95 kilowatts) to 217 hp (162 kW). The engines will be mated to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic, depending on the customer’s preference.

Last year, according to data from CarSalesBase, Peugeot has delivered 22,842 units of the 508 in Europe, which represents a serious 38-percent drop compared to 2016. The segment leader, Volkswagen Passat, has registered nearly nine times more sales and is followed by the Skoda Superb with 81,140 cars. Sales of all models in the segment’s top five are declining thanks to the booming SUV sector.

Source: Kleber Silva