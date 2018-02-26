The body-on-frame SUV will be sold at first only in China, but other markets will follow.
We’ve seen the spy images and now time has come to have a look at the first official images with Nissan’s new Navara-based SUV. The body-on-frame seven-seater will celebrate its public debut at the 2018 Beijing Motor Show in April and there’s a perfectly logical explanation why the People’s Republic will host the world unveiling of the model since the Terra will be sold at first in China beginning with spring.
There’s not much to say regarding the exterior design taking into consideration it has been largely carried over from the pickup truck, as it has been the case with the interior cabin essentially the same.
Nissan wishes to point out the new 2018 Terra heralds the company’s midterm plan known as “Nissan M.O.V.E to 2022” and focusing on an array of frame and LCV models. The Japanese automaker goes on to specify one in every six vehicles it sells globally is either a frame-based vehicle or a light commercial vehicle and the plan established by Nissan's frame and LCV division is to boost sales by more than 40 percent by 2022. How? By launching new products such as the Terra, first in China and then in some countries across Asia.
Full details about the spiritual successor of the previous-generation Pathfinder will be disclosed in April. Chances are the engine lineup will be largely carried over from the Navara pickup truck and we’re expecting to see the familiar turbodiesel 2.3-liter engine.
As a reminder, it’s worth mentioning that aside from spawning an SUV tailored to Asian markets, the Navara has also served as foundation for a couple of pickup trucks for other brands: the Renault Alaskan and the posh Mercedes X-Class.
All-new sport utility vehicle designed to bring rugged 4x4 capabilities to China and select markets across Asia
YOKOHAMA, Japan – The all-new Nissan Terra frame-based SUV will be the first vehicle from Nissan's frame and LCV division to launch under the company's midterm plan, Nissan M.O.V.E to 2022, when the vehicle premieres in China this spring.
Nissan's frame and LCV business unit, made up of frame SUVs, pickups, vans, light-duty trucks, is seen as critical to achieving the company's midterm plan objectives. One in every six Nissan vehicles sold globally is a frame-based vehicle or an LCV, and the company is focused on capturing this division's full potential. The business unit's objectives under the midterm plan include increasing sales by more than 40% by 2022 and becoming a global leader in pickups and frame-based SUVs.
"I'm very pleased to announce that the all-new Nissan Terra will soon arrive in China," said Ashwani Gupta, senior vice president for Nissan's frame and LCV business. "This rugged SUV is practical, authentic, and designed to go anywhere. The Nissan Terra goes on sale this spring, first in China, with other Asian markets soon to follow."
He added: "Nissan's frame and LCV business is seeing steady growth, and with our ambitious midterm plan and growing product lineup, we're confident that this growth will continue. It is an exciting time for Nissan. We have the Nissan Terra arriving soon, the award-winning Nissan Navara is now in 133 markets worldwide, and more drivers are purchasing our LCVs around the world."
In 2017, Nissan's global frame and LCV sales reached 907,929 vehicles – about a 7% increase from the prior year.
Further information about the Nissan Terra will be available in April.