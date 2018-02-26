We’ve seen the spy images and now time has come to have a look at the first official images with Nissan’s new Navara-based SUV. The body-on-frame seven-seater will celebrate its public debut at the 2018 Beijing Motor Show in April and there’s a perfectly logical explanation why the People’s Republic will host the world unveiling of the model since the Terra will be sold at first in China beginning with spring.

There’s not much to say regarding the exterior design taking into consideration it has been largely carried over from the pickup truck, as it has been the case with the interior cabin essentially the same.

Nissan wishes to point out the new 2018 Terra heralds the company’s midterm plan known as “Nissan M.O.V.E to 2022” and focusing on an array of frame and LCV models. The Japanese automaker goes on to specify one in every six vehicles it sells globally is either a frame-based vehicle or a light commercial vehicle and the plan established by Nissan's frame and LCV division is to boost sales by more than 40 percent by 2022. How? By launching new products such as the Terra, first in China and then in some countries across Asia.

Full details about the spiritual successor of the previous-generation Pathfinder will be disclosed in April. Chances are the engine lineup will be largely carried over from the Navara pickup truck and we’re expecting to see the familiar turbodiesel 2.3-liter engine.

As a reminder, it’s worth mentioning that aside from spawning an SUV tailored to Asian markets, the Navara has also served as foundation for a couple of pickup trucks for other brands: the Renault Alaskan and the posh Mercedes X-Class.

Source: Nissan