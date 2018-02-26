The second-generation Auris has been around for almost eight years and that means a replacement is in order to keep the compact hatchback fresh and competitive. We’ve been posting spy shots of the new Auris / Corolla iM since the end of June 2016 and now we are about to see the C-segment model in its full production glory.

But first, Toyota has dropped a shadowy teaser image for the car and it reveals massive improvements have been made in terms of the exterior design. The car appears to have full LED headlights and taillights, a contrasting black roof, and side mirrors positioned lower on the door panels instead of sitting next to the A-pillars like they do on the outgoing model.

Toyota has also announced the Auris will mark the premiere of a new hybridized 2.0-liter engine. In a separate press release, the company talks about how the new gasoline four-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine relies on a more efficient combustion process and benefits from a variable control system. Thanks to a higher thermal efficiency (40 percent and 41% in hybrid models), it generates more horsepower and torque while meeting the more stringent exhaust regulations. Output stands at 169 horsepower (126 kilowatts) at 6,600 rpm and 205 Newton-meters (151 pound-feet) of torque from 4,800 rpm in cars powered exclusively by the gasoline engine whereas in hybrids output is rated at 144 hp (107 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 180 Nm (133 lb-ft) at 4,400 rpm.

Aside from developing a new engine, Toyota has also worked on a hybrid system tailored to the 2.0-liter mill putting to good use the knowledge gained during the Prius’ development by using a similar array of tech. “Linear and lengthened sense of acceleration” is being promised, along with “superior fuel efficiency” and better driving dynamics.

While the teaser image only allows us to catch a glimpse of the exterior design, spy shots have shown some big changes will occur inside the cabin where the infotainment system will be positioned higher on the center console and will sit above the air vents. We’re also expecting more room for the driver and passengers as a result of the new TNGA underpinnings, which could also translate into a bigger trunk.

With Toyota focused on efficiency, you can rest assured the new Auris / Corolla iM will sip even less fuel than the model before it. We won’t be too surprised if diesel engines will be dropped from Europe as per a statement made by the company’s executive vice-president Didier Leroy at last year’s Tokyo Motor Show. With the new electrified 2.0-liter likely being more efficient than the current hybridized 1.8-liter, who needs a diesel anyway?

Another important novelty from Toyota is the introduction of a six-speed manual gearbox for global use, but with a focus on Europe. It’s seven kilograms (15.4 pounds) lighter than the current transmission and at the same time it’s 24 millimeters (nearly an inch) shorter, prompting the company to say it’s one of the smallest transmissions in the world. Of course, it’s more efficient than the old ‘box and can handle up to 280 Nm (207 lb-ft) of torque.

6 photos

Also new is a direct shift-CVT with a lower mechanical loss, better shift tracking, and a launch gear, with the latter representing a first for a continuously variable transmission and bringing 20% quicker shifting speeds.

In addition, Toyota has engineered two new four-wheel-drive systems, one for gasoline-powered cars and the other tailored to hybrids. The former, called Dynamic Torque Vectoring AWD, benefits as its name suggests from torque vectoring by independently distributing torque to the left and right rear wheels depending on the driving conditions. The latter, known as E-Four, boosts total torque channeled to the rear wheels by 30% compared to existing hardware.

Toyota will host the world debut of the new Auris on March 6 at the 88th Geneva Motor Show where it will also have the refreshed Aygo. In addition, the Concept-I Series and Fine-Comfort Ride Concept will get their Euro debuts, while the highly anticipated Supra revival will be previewed in race car form.

Find out more about the new engine, gearboxes, and 4WDs systems in the press release below.

Source: Toyota