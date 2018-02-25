Don’t worry; we’re not changing the name of the site to Boater1.com anytime soon. It was just too hard to pass up this maritime vessel that was created thanks to a collaboration between finish boat designer Axopar Boats Oy and the German tuner Brabus. This motorboat, called the Brabus Shadow 800, looks slick with its black, stealthy styling. If you’re looking to make the next blockbuster action movie, you’ll need one of these. However, it could be hard to get your hands on one.

Only 20 examples of the Brabus Shadow 800 will be built. The starting price is $495,000 with preorders now available. Thankfully, the collaboration is just the beginning as both plan to expand the range of future models.

The Brabus Shadow 800 is based on Axopar’s 37 Sun Top model, which measures 11.2 meters (36 feet, nine inches) in length. Power comes from twin supercharged 400-horsepower Mercury Verado 400R outboards, offering a top speed of over 50 knots or 57 miles per hour (92 kilometers per hour). The inline-six engines offer 2.7 liters of displacement.

The Shadow 800 is finished with an assortment of high-quality materials similar to what one would find inside a Brabus vehicle. There is an abundance of carbon fiber accents, fine leather, and Alcantara throughout. The cabin can sleep two. Sorry to all the Leo DiCaprios of the world.

The Brabus boat is packed with technology. There’s an optional touchscreen control panel that allows controlling the interior ambient and general lighting of the fore cabin. The fore cabin also features an integrated infotainment unit, which includes a 42-inch flat screen TV with Apple TV connectivity and high-end sound system.

Aside from the boat, all twenty owners will receive the next generation Garmin Quatix 5 Sapphire multisport marine wristwatch as part of the package. This watch does more than just tell time. The watch offers connectivity with Garmin chart plotters. Functionality also includes controlling navigation and entertainment, fitness data-logging, and more.

If you have a garage full of Brabus-tuned machines, the Shadow 800 could be the perfect addition if you’re looking to explore to open the sea.

Source: Brabus