It’s disturbing how much destruction just two people can cause in a short amount of time. Car Wize Auto Sales is out of commission as the dealership deals with damage left by two vandals with a pair of bolt cutters. Nearly 300 windows on 55 cars were smashed by the two suspects, causing as much $80,000 to the windows alone.

“That's just in repairs," owner Ogeen Kada told Fox 2 Detroit. “That's not talking about other damages. We have cars that have physical body damage to them but we haven't had time to assess them."

“I went into shock a little bit because you just don't know where to start,” Kada added.

The dealership is located on John R, just south of Eight Mile. The vandalism occurred early Wednesday morning with both vandals caught on camera going car to car and breaking windows. Only two cars were left undamaged because they were left in the garage.

This isn’t the first time someone has targeted one of Kada’s businesses.

“At our Carleton location it was actually set on fire about two weeks ago and same thing: three guys show up between three and four in the morning, bolt cutters, cut a hole in the fence and then they vandalize the place,” he said.

This incident happened at a terrible time for the dealership. With tax season in full swing, potential customers with refund checks are looking for new cars. With so much damage at the dealership, it could be several days before the cars are repaired and ready to sell, potentially hurting the dealership’s bottom line.

Kada believes the same people are responsible for both acts of vandalism. Car Wize Auto Sales is hoping the suspects are caught quickly. The dealership is offering $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. People with information about the incident should contact Detroit Police at (313) 596-5200.

Source: Fox 2 Detroit