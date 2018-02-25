If you didn’t know there was a Guinness World Records entry for the largest billboard, you’re probably not alone. Granted, anyone even mildly acquainted with Guinness World Records knows there’s a record for just about everything. That’s why Ford is claiming top-spot for the largest billboard isn’t too surprising.

The billboard, plastered on the side of the Edificio España (Spanish: Spain Building),the eighth tallest building in Madrid, Spain, measures 5,265 square meters (56,672 square feet). That’s the equivalent to about 20 tennis courts. The entire display, advertising the new Ford EcoSport compact SUV, weighs 2,000 kilograms (4,409 pounds).

The billboard was created with the goal of beating the previous record holder, which was in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. The Ford billboard towers over the Dhahran display by 241.93 m2 (2,604 sq ft).

“Our Guinness World Records title for the Largest billboard demonstrates the creativity that drives our company,” said Elena Burguete, director of Marketing, Ford Spain. “Ford’s message is ‘Go Further’, and that’s what we aimed to do with our campaign for the launch of the new EcoSport. It’s a great way to deliver the message ‘Life is out there, are you?’ to as many people as possible, right in the heart of Madrid.”

Once the advertising campaign ends at the end of the month, Ford will donate it to the Apascovi Foundation employment center for people with disabilities. The center will give the billboard and all the materials used a second life.

It is only a matter of time before another automaker comes along and dethrones Ford. Billboard ad wars are a thing. Just look at BMW and Audi. The war between those automakers goes back nearly a decade with both making headlines earlier this month when BMW tried to, unsuccessfully, troll Audi. If there’s a bigger building, expect an automaker to put up an even larger ad.

Source: Ford