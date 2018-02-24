Sales are hard, a profession designed for a certain type of personality that can walk the line of both friendly and persistent, especially when much of one’s salary comes from commissions. If you need a quick refresher on sales and commissions, just check out an episode of "The Office" with Jim and Dwight. Selling paper is likely easier than selling a car, especially with economic fluctuations. However, one car salesman in Dearborn, Mich. proves that if you have the hustle, you can sell a seriously large number of cars – like about 130 a month or just over four a day.

Ali Reda, a salesman at Les Stanford Chevrolet Cadillac, sold 1,530 cars in 2017. It appears he may have set a new record set 40 years ago that’s in the Guinness World Records – even if the previous record holder doesn’t believe Reda. However, General Motors recognizes the sales number.

“It's very official, trust me,” Gary Stanford, 65, whose father founded the dealership told the Detroit Free Press. “Ali is the hardest worker I've ever seen. And if someone doesn't believe the data, well, they're more than welcome to consult with GM. It's all there in black and white.”

Reda attributes his success to being more of an adviser than a car salesman."That may mean not selling a car," Reda told the Detroit Free Press. "That happens a lot. People come back and thank you. People come to me with their automobile problems and I'll solve the issue."

Reda is proof that being a good salesman is more than just moving a product. You can build up loyalty with customers over years of honesty and compassion. Reda is clearly not a Dwight when it comes to car sales.

Source: Detroit Free Press