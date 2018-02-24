The Bonhams sale at the Goodwood Members' Meeting in Sussex, UK, on March 18 will now include three classic supercars from three of the world's best-known rock stars: Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney, Rod Stewart and Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason.

Sir Paul McCartney's Lamborghini 400 GT

The first is a 1967 Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2, which was originally owned by McCartney. It's one of only 250 built, and one of only four thought to have been imported into the UK at the time.

The 400 GT, built by Touring, was the successor to Lamborghini's first car, the 350 GT. It featured a larger, 4.0-liter V12 producing 320 horsepower (239 kilowatts), and was capable of 167 miles per hour (269 kilometers per hour). It was available as a two-seater or as the 2+2, as here, with small rear seats, and modified roofline.

McCartney bought the car in February 1968, around the time that the Beatles were working on their animated film Yellow Submarine.

Bonhams estimate the 400 GT at £400,000 - 500,000 ($558,000 - 698,000 at the current exchange rates).

Rod Stewart's Lamborghini Diablo

The second car is a 1991 Lamborghini Diablo originally owned by Rod Stewart. He reportedly bought himself the 200-mph (322-kph) supercar as a Christmas present to himself in December 1991 following the success of his 16th studio album, Vagabond Heart, which reached platinum status in six countries.

The Diablo was the successor the the Countach, and was almost as outrageous in its styling but considerably better built, and much better to drive. Bonhams estimate this car at £120,000 - 140,000 $167,000 - 195,000), at the top end of the price range for a Diablo – but this low mileage VT went for £136,000 ($190,000) in late 2017 so it's a reasonable estimate.

Nick Mason's Ferrari Dino 246 GT

The third rock star car is a 1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GT Spider, which was originally owned by Pink Floyd drummer, Nick Mason, a renowned car collector who started buying Ferraris and other supercars when Pink Floyd first found success in the late 1960s.

This Dino is one of only 21 ordered with flared wheelaches. It's estimated at £375,000-425,000 ($523,000 - 593,000), which is £50,000 (about $70,000) above the typical price for a good Dino Spider but reflects the desirability of the flared arches as much as the celebrity ownership.

Other cars in the sale include a Vauxhall 30/98, a 1963 Lincoln Continental Presidential limousine, similar to John F Kennedy's, an ex-Alan Mann Racing Lotus-Cortina, and a Jaguar MX once owned by Sir William Lyons.

More details on the Bonhams website.

Source: AutoClassics