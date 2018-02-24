Buick is planning a minor refresh to its popular Envision compact crossover for 2019. Automotive News got a look at the new model recently, which will receive subtle-yet-noticeable updates for the front and rear. The current model has only been on sale in the U.S. for a year and a half, but with this segment being the most competitive of an already hotly contested SUV market, such timely updates are becoming the norm among manufacturers.

Specifically, the facelifted Envision will get a new grille that incorporates an updated Buick logo featuring the wings seen on other models. LED headlights will also be offered as an option, but the bigger story is found at the rear. The 2019 Envision will wear a resculptured liftgate, complete with redesigned tail lights and a rear fascia with scalloped sides that match the shape of the new rear lenses. Exhaust tips also morph from oval to rectangular. The interior is unchanged, save for a feature to disable the Envision’s start-stop system.

The Envision is of course GM’s first import from China, where the small SUV went on sale back in 2014. In that context a mid-cycle refresh is actually overdue, but the Envision has been a strong seller for Buick as-is, holding the third spot in the automaker’s sales rank. We road-tested the 2017 Envision a little over a year ago and found it to be a comfortable contender in the segment with plenty of luxury. In fact, the thing that bugged us most was a slightly dated design.

Buick hasn’t officially released photos or information on the Envision’s facelift just yet – the photos in this article come from GM’s Chinese media site but do showcase what’s in store for the U.S. version. We’ve reached out to Buick representatives in the U.S. for additional info, and we’ll certainly update the story when new photos are available.

Source: Automotive News