When it comes to the world of sim racing, major console titles like Gran Turismo or Forza typically get the limelight. Assetto Corsa, however, has been around for quite awhile and to many digital racers, it’s superior to the rest. The title is available for both the Xbox One and Playstation 4, but it’s also a favorite for PC users. In fact, the newest version – Assetto Corsa Competizione – is currently only offered on PC. Or at least, it will be when it’s officially released later this year. And it looks amazing.

The new title is said to take “full advantage” of the Unreal Engine 4, which gamers recognize as one of the best programming platforms for high-quality, fast-motion graphics. Drooling over these screenshots and the video above, one doesn’t have to be a computer pro to recognize just how realistic this racing sim looks. Real-world tracks have been laser scanned and faithfully recreated, and motion capture technology is used to mimic the movements of drivers and pit crews. Everything from the vehicle designs to the rain drops on the car make us want to close the computer down and go racing for real.

Speaking of real racing, Assetto Corsa Competizione is also the official game for the Blancpain GT Series. That’s a rather big deal, as the series is well-known for its exciting GT3 competition. Assetto Corsa is said to recreate that kind of action in the sim version of the series, allowing for extensive online multiplayer action that can be tracked through updated leaderboards.

We don’t yet have specifics as far as available cars or tracks in the game, but the Assetto Corsa Competizione website specifically mentions Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren as well as “many other” GT racing cars. As for tracks, Spa is certainly part of the package but Brands Hatch is also featured in the screenshots. The standard version of Assetto Corsa has a plethora of courses from Monza to the Green Hell, so we expect to see much more in this new title.

The new sim is slated to launch this summer, so there’s still time to build that new gaming PC and racing rig you’ve been talking about.

Source: Assetto Corsa