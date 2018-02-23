At the Geneva Motor Show, an all-new 300 mile-per-hour (482 kilometers per hour) hypercar will be on display – and no, i'm not talking about the Hennessey Venom F5. Corbellati, a family that has been sculpting jewelry and fine art for the past 70 years, is reportedly readying its first vehicle – a 1,000+-horsepower hypercar scheduled for a debut in Geneva. It’s called the Missile.

Though there are still a lot details on the so-called Missile that remain under wraps, our first look at the hypercar comes courtesy of the company website, and gives us a lot to be hopeful for. Under the hood Corbellati claims that it will use a biturbocharged 9.0-liter V8 to extract a whopping 1,800 hp (1,342 kW). That displacement would give it the largest capacity engine in any road car, even larger than the outgoing Viper’s 8.4-liter V10. All that power will come paired to an six-speed transmission, with all 1,800 horses sent to the rear wheels exclusively. A set of ceramic brakes, meanwhile, will assure added stopping power.

The body is constructed entirely out of carbon fiber – from the body panels to the chassis – and stretches out to 183.8 inches (467 centimeters). At that length, it’s about the same size as a Pagani Huayra (181.2 inches) or a LaFerrari (186 inches). Corbellati neglects to say how much the vehicles weighs, but given its lightweight construction, expect similar figures to the supercars mentioned above, if not less.

Of course, the goal for Corbellati is to make its aptly named Missile the fastest car on the planet – even faster than the Koenigsegg Agera’s 284.5 mile-per-hour average top speed. The company is aiming for a top speed of 310 mph (498 kmh). We’ll have to wait and see if the “Jewel of the Road” becomes a reality, or remains just another piece of vaporware.

Source: Corbellati