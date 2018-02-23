As Volvo continues its full lineup overhaul, most recently with the handsome V60, the Swedish marque may be looking to trot out even more product in the future, particularly in the SUV space. According to new reports, Volvo is currently considering a BMW X2-rivaling coupe-SUV that would be slotted just between the XC40 and the XC60. As you might have already guess, it would be called the XC50.

According to AutoExpress, the XC50 won’t be here until at least 2020 if the company does decide to build it. Like all new Volvo vehicles that will come after 2019, the XC50 would use some form of electrification, and would be the first coupe-SUV the company has ever built. The new addition would add to Volvo’s already impressive SUV lineup, which includes the range-topping XC90, and the aforementioned XC40 and XC60.

"We cover 98 percent of the segments, so it’s more likely we’ll go further into the depths than expand," said Lex Kerssemakers, Volvo’s Senior Vice President for Europe in an interview with the publication. When pressed if Volvo could add an XC50 to compete with rivals like the BMW X2 and the GLC Coupe, Kerssemakers said, "potentially, but not in the short term."

Though Kerssemakers may seem hesitant, Volvo just recently trademarked the XC50 nameplate, which suggests that the company could be readying to give the SUV the green light for production. But even before Volvo considers an XC50 for production, the company will show its new S60 later this year, and has plans for a smaller V40. The first fully electric Volvo, meanwhile, won't be here until 2019, and will come in the form of a hatchback.

