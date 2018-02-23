We’ll catch our first glimpse of the 2019 Audi A6 in just a few weeks; the all-new sedan is expected to make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show this March. While spy photos of both the sedan and the Avant have given us an idea of what to expect, Audi today released a new video showing off a bit more of the upcoming A6.

The 25-second video doesn’t provide much in the way of details, but suggests we should "stay tuned" for the reveal of the all-new A6. The video does show a few quick glimpses of the new vehicle – highlighting features like the grille, badges, and even portions of the interior, but it’s hard to make out anything substantial.

While Audi has committed to ditching its repetitive design approach, we still expect the new A6 to share a number of cues with all-new Audi models like the A8 and A7. The front fascia in particular will see the same hexagonal grille, while the sleek, sculpted headlights will share similarities with cars like the A4.

The new A6 will be joined by a hotter S6 model later in the year, as well as a more spacious Avant version, which we’ve already seen testing multiple times. The standard A6 should come with either four- or six-cylinder engine options, with rumors suggest the S6 sedan could even adopt a diesel engine. A hardcore RS6 model is also expected, but it won’t be here until the end of the decade, at least.

The new Audi A6 should make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month. Doors officially open to media members on March 6 – but we’ll keep our eyes peeled in the next few weeks to see if the A6 happens to leak out early.

Source: Audi