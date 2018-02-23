A new spy video catches Mercedes' replacement for the GLE-Class on the road, and this one has its production headlights in place. The company's redesign appears to make the SUV somewhat less boxy than the current iteration.

The new GLE-Class will move to the MRA chassis from existing models like E-Class. This will let the SUV shed some weight, despite growing slightly. The exterior design will feature more rounded lights with an array of LEDs inside. A broad lower fascia accentuates the model's width. The standard version of the crossover will also have a sleeker appearance by incorporating a steeper rake for the rear hatch. Presumably, a future GLE-Class Coupe will accentuate this more curvaceous appearance even more.

The grille on this test mule has horizontal slats, denoting that it is a less performance-oriented trim. The top AMG versions would wear the division's Panamericana grille as a way to visually advertise their performance.

Inside, spy shots show that the GLE-Class will follow the Mercedes' lineup move to an expansive digital display in the cabin. The company would offer a wide screen for the instruments, and it would flow to a similarly broad infotainment display that creates the appearance of a single, unbroken span of glass. A wide array of driver assistance systems would be available, too.

The GLE-Class will also incorporate the German automaker's new mild-hybrid, inline-six turbocharged powerplants, which will be available in multiple tunes. In existing Mercedes models, one version has 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque from the engine, in addition to an extra 21 hp and 184 lb-ft from the electric motor. The AMG 53 variant keeps the same electric motor but boosts the combustion mill to 429 hp and 384 lb-ft.

Source: walkoART - Videos via YouTube