Next year, a small pickup, reportedly under the Scrambler name, will return to the Jeep line for the first time in decades. While plenty of spy shots and videos provide a glimpse of what to expect, a new rendering from Motor1.com's Italian counterpart provides a great idea of what the truck should actually look like.

The Scrambler will share much of its looks and underpinnings with the latest Wrangler. Spy shots so far suggest that the body would only be available in a four-door configuration with a short bed in the back. Like the regular Wrangler, Jeep would offer a folding soft top, making the Scrambler the first widely available convertible pickup on sale in the U.S. in many years.

21 photos

The Scrambler will share some of its powertrain lineup with the Wrangler, too. The truck would at least be available with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and entry-level 3.6-liter V6. Conceivably, the Wrangler's future 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 engine and plug-in hybrid powerplant could eventually join the range. Transmission choices would include a six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic. A Rubicon variant would even more off-road capability with parts like locking differentials and sway bar disconnect.

Jeep will retool its Toledo, Ohio, factory for producing the Scrambler there. The pickup's production will reportedly start in April 2019, which will likely mean a market launch a few months after that point.

With its boxy, almost retro aesthetic, the Scrambler will offer buyers a different look than the rest of the growing midsize pickup segment. Where the Chevrolet Colorado, Toyota Tacoma, and Ford Ranger have traditional truck appearances, Jeep's entry brings something new to the market.

Source: Omniauto