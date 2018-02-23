Renault won’t have big premieres at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, but the French automaker at least has a couple of interesting vehicles to bring to the Swiss event. A brand new concept vehicle will be unveiled and we’ve already head it is going to preview the future of mobility at the automaker. Some sources claim it will be called the Algo.

As far as the production vehicles are concerned, Renault promises to show a new special version of its Talisman range-topping model, which will be available at certain European markets. In addition, the Talisman will also get a new engine.

In Geneva Renault will also display the recently introduced more powerful version of the Zoe EV. The Zoe R110 uses a new electric motor, which has the same size as the previous but is 16 horsepower (12 kilowatts) more powerful for a total output of 110 hp (81 kW) and 166 pound-feet (225 Newton-meters) of torque.

Thanks to it, the 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration takes 11.4 seconds, while a single charge of the battery provides a range of 186 miles (300 kilometers). The electric vehicle will go on sale shortly after the show with first deliveries planned for late summer this year.

Renault’s new 1.3-liter turbocharger gasoline engine, developed in cooperation with Daimler, will also be in Geneva. The new Energy TCe motor will be available for the Captur and Scenic in three power stages – 115 hp (85 kW), 140 hp (103 kW), and 160 hp (120 kW).

Next to Renault will be the company’s two other brands. Alpine will “present the latest developments on the A110 and its motorsport program,” while Dacia will be celebrating the commercial launch of the new generation Duster and will present a limited-edition version of its Stepway family of models.

Note: Renault Trezor pictured.

Source: Renault