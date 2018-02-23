The Zoe R110 and a limited-edition version of Dacia's Stepway family will be on display, too.
Renault won’t have big premieres at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, but the French automaker at least has a couple of interesting vehicles to bring to the Swiss event. A brand new concept vehicle will be unveiled and we’ve already head it is going to preview the future of mobility at the automaker. Some sources claim it will be called the Algo.
As far as the production vehicles are concerned, Renault promises to show a new special version of its Talisman range-topping model, which will be available at certain European markets. In addition, the Talisman will also get a new engine.
In Geneva Renault will also display the recently introduced more powerful version of the Zoe EV. The Zoe R110 uses a new electric motor, which has the same size as the previous but is 16 horsepower (12 kilowatts) more powerful for a total output of 110 hp (81 kW) and 166 pound-feet (225 Newton-meters) of torque.
Thanks to it, the 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration takes 11.4 seconds, while a single charge of the battery provides a range of 186 miles (300 kilometers). The electric vehicle will go on sale shortly after the show with first deliveries planned for late summer this year.
Renault’s new 1.3-liter turbocharger gasoline engine, developed in cooperation with Daimler, will also be in Geneva. The new Energy TCe motor will be available for the Captur and Scenic in three power stages – 115 hp (85 kW), 140 hp (103 kW), and 160 hp (120 kW).
Next to Renault will be the company’s two other brands. Alpine will “present the latest developments on the A110 and its motorsport program,” while Dacia will be celebrating the commercial launch of the new generation Duster and will present a limited-edition version of its Stepway family of models.
Note: Renault Trezor pictured.
Source: Renault
- In a world premiere, Renault will unveil a new concept focused on shared urban mobility
- Introduction of a new 1.3-litre Energy TCe engine for Renault Captur and Renault Scénic
- New R110 engine on ZOE, Europe’s top selling electric vehicle
- Alpine to announce new developments for the A110, plus news from its motorsport programme
Renault, Alpine and Dacia will each be present with stands at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, including the media days (6th-7th March).
Renault to show a new concept focused on shared urban mobility
For 120 years Renault has been passionate about making life easier for customers. In keeping with Renault’s Easy Life brand promise, Renault has chosen the 2018 Geneva Motor Show to take the wraps off its brand new concept which embodies its vision for shared urban mobility.
New power plants for enhanced driving enjoyment
Driving enjoyment will also be central to Renault’s presence at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show with the introduction of:
- A new R110 motor for ZOE;
- A new-generation 1.3-litre Energy TCe engine for Captur and Scénic developed jointly by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and its partner Daimler;
- A new engine for Talisman and an exclusive new version of the model (available in certain markets).
Renault will hold a press conference at its stand in Hall 4 at 09h00 (CET) on Tuesday 6th March. This press conference will be streamed live on www.group.renault.com
Alpine A110
Alpine returns to the Geneva Motor Show (Hall 4) to present the latest developments on the A110 and its motorsport programme.
Alpine will hold a press conference on its stand in Hall 4 at 09h30 (CET) on Tuesday 6th March.
Dacia still on top
Dacia achieved record global sales in 2017, and recently celebrated 5 years in the UK. Dacia will be celebrating even more at Geneva Motor Show. With the commercial launch of the All-New Duster also in full swing, Dacia will be presenting a new limited-edition version of its Stepway family in Hall 2 which will be available in certain markets later this year.