The current-generation Audi RS6 Avant may be on its way to a well-deserved retirement, but it’s still one of the most desirable cars you can buy. That’s especially true if you have the extra means to hand it over to ABT Sportsline to give the wagon even more oomph and make it compete with actual supercars, while remaining a family-friendly vehicle with a big trunk.

Jon Olsson once had a bonkers Audi RS6 DTM, but as you all probably know, it had a rather fiery end after being stolen a couple of years ago. Being fond of the speedy hauler from Ingolstadt, the alpine ski racer decided to get a new one and suitably call it “Phoenix” after the bird in the Greek mythology. His multi-faceted Avant was given the aftermarket treatment by ABT, the same talented folks behind the recently launched Audi RS6 Avant Performance Nogaro Edition.

Like the aforementioned special edition, Olsson’s new ride is based on the ABT RS6+, so the biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine pushes out a monstrous 695 horsepower (519 kilowatts) and 649 lb-ft (880 Nm). That’s a lot more than the “regular” RS6 Avant Performance and its 597 hp (445 kW), 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) output.

Aside from tweaking the V8 powerhouse, ABT slapped on its look-at-me aggressive body kit and installed an extremely loud exhaust system that sounds positively glorious. Then there’s the black and white theme with a red separator in the middle, which Olsson came up with after seeing a white RS6 and a black one, ultimately deciding to blend the two for his heavily modified Audi.

For reasons beyond our understanding, the Continental tires have white Michelin sticker. Maybe it has to do with the fact that his defunct RS6 DTM had Michelin tires (with red lettering), but then again, why not just get actual Michelin tires? It’s not like money is a concern after forking out a six-digit sum for the new car.