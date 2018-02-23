Since its launch in 2014, the current AYGO has been a notable success for Toyota in the European A-segment. Its instantly recognisable, trademark 'X' frontal design and the broad range of customisation options it offers ensure that it always stands out from the crowd.

Appealing to a more style-conscious audience than those who buy their cars for purely rational reasons, the AYGO's striking good looks and engaging driving characteristics make it one of the best-performing Toyota models for attracting new buyers and conquest sales.

In 2017, AYGO was amongst the top sellers of the A-segment with more than 85,000 units sold, and a segment share of 6.6%.

DESIGN

The new AYGO retains its iconic frontal 'X' signature, but it has been transformed from a two-dimensional graphic into a more powerful, three-dimensional architectural element.

The distinctive new frontal design incorporates redesigned Keen Look headlamp clusters, with integral Daytime Running Lights (DRL) further reinforcing AYGO’s striking looks at first sight.

The lower section frames the front grille, emphasising the AYGO's stable stance and the agility inherent in a compact vehicle. While the under lamp ornamentation–available in Black, Glossy Black or Silver- accentuates the vehicle’s width.

In profile, the more three-dimensional frontal form combines with newly designed outer lenses in the rear lamp clusters to visually connect the front and rear, giving the impression of forward movement and increased dynamism.

At the rear, the new LED DRL light guides give the AYGO a sophisticated look and make the model instantly recognisable. The unique light signature creates the perception of a compact cabin above a wider lower bumper area, to emphasise the rear width and stability of the vehicle.

The new exterior styling is completed with two new body colours – Magenta and Blue - and the addition of technical-look wheel caps and 15" alloys -with a design unique to each grade- strengthens the premium looks of the new AYGO.

On board, the upgraded combimeter instrument graphics feature a more three-dimensional effect and a new illumination colour. A more premium colour scheme in Quartz Grey and Piano Black has been adopted, and new seat fabrics have been created for most of the grades.

GRADE STRUCTURE

New AYGO’s grade structure has been developed to appeal to an even wider audience thanks to a special focus on the high end of the segment. Each grade features unique design elements, easily recognisable by the front bumper execution, dedicated alloy wheels and the interior finish.

From the entry grade x, to the mid grade x-play and the high grade x-clusiv, each grade has been tailored to appeal to the tastes and needs of different target customers.

x-play lies at the heart of the new AYGO grade strategy. It features several options which allow customers to tailor their car to their personal taste. Offering outstanding value, the x-play’s extensive standard equipment includes comfort features such as air-conditioning and the x-touch 7” multimedia touch screen.

The new high grade x-clusiv builds on the x-play standard specification with a distinctive bi-tone paint scheme in a choice of three colours, unique 15" alloy wheels with a twin-spoke design, seats with part-leather upholstery, automatic air-conditioning, smart entry, and Toyota Safety Sense.

In addition, two special edition models, x-cite and x-trend, will refresh the AYGO range on a regular basis.

x-cite is the most distinctive variant of the AYGO range, thanks to a unique Magenta exterior colour in a bi-tone finish, dedicated 15" all black alloys, Manhattan seat fabric with Magenta stitching, body coloured inserts for the air vents and gear-knob, and Piano Black instrument panel and gear lever surround.

Customers looking for a more dynamic execution of Toyota’s A-segment model will be drawn to the x-trend. Its Black exterior finish is complemented by Black headlamp ornamentation, striking Cyan door mirrors, a unique set of sporting stickers, dedicated 10-spoke 15" alloys, part-leather upholstery and Cyan interior elements.

DRIVING DYNAMICS

The new AYGO features enhancements to its performance and improved driving dynamics for even greater urban agility, whilst maintaining its class-leading fuel efficiency. Moreover it benefits from a marked reduction in NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness) for increased on-board comfort.

Toyota’s award-winning, 998 cc, 3-cylinder, 12-valve, DOHC, VVT-i engine is now Euro 6.2 compliant. It has been revised, combing an ideal balance of power and fuel consumption with enhanced torque delivery at lower engine rpm for an even better driving experience in urban traffic.

It benefits from a new dual fuel injector system, a higher compression ratio, an array of new low friction components, a cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system and an improved balance shaft to reduce vibration at idling speed.

The engine now develops 53 kW (72 DIN hp) at 6,000 rpm, and 93 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. New AYGO will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 13.8 seconds, and on to a top speed of 160 km/h.

New AYGO comes in both standard and Eco-versions. The latter benefits from a longer 4th and 5th gear, low Rolling Resistance Coefficient (RRC) tyres, Toyota’s Stop & Start system and aerodynamic improvements.

The standard version improves in fuel consumption from 4.1 to 3.9 l/100 km (NEDC cycle), which translates into a 5 g/km drop in CO2 emissions to only 90 g/km.

Under the new homologation procedure, standard and eco versions achieve 93 g/km and 86 g/km CO2 levels, respectively1.

Complementing these improvements to engine performance and efficiency, the new AYGO's suspension settings have been changed and the steering software updated, allowing the vehicle to react quickly and precisely to driver inputs for even greater agility and urban driving enjoyment.

Finally, added sealing and absorption materials to the dashboard, A pillars, doors and rear deck have resulted in a marked reduction in NVH within the cabin across the full range of engine rpm.

1 Based on Regulation EC 2017/1153 as amended EC 2017/1231 – pending final homologation

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE

Toyota Safety Sense groups together active safety technologies designed to help prevent or mitigate collisions across a wide range of traffic situations.

Between speeds of approximately 10 to 80 km/h, a Pre-Collision System (PCS)[1] detects other vehicles in front and reduces the risk of hitting them from behind. When there is a possibility of a collision it prompts the driver to brake with an audible and visual alert.

PCS also primes the brake system to deliver extra stopping force when the driver presses the brake pedal. If the driver fails to react in time, the system automatically applies the brakes, reducing speed by approximately 30 km/h[2] or even bringing the car to a complete stop, in order to prevent the collision or mitigate the force of impact.

The Lane Departure Alert (LDA) system monitors lane markings and helps prevent accidents and head-on collisions caused by leaving lanes. If the vehicle starts to deviate from the lane without the indicators having been engaged, LDA warns the driver with an audible and visual alert.

[1] Technical name: Pre-Crash System

[2] Results achieved during testing using a vehicle travelling at 30 km/h and a stationary vehicle. System operation depends on driving environment (incl. road and weather) and vehicle circumstances.