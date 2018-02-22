Anyone who deals with toll roads or bridges during daily commuting will attest to the frustration it can cause. Many areas now offer some kind of electronic pass that eliminates the stopping and starting, allowing drivers to pass either at a slower speed, or sometimes without slowing down at all. Those systems generally require some kind of add-on device on the car’s windshield, but now Audi is set to launch the first integrated toll system for people in the United States.

It’s called the Integrated Toll Module (ITM), and it expands on current vehicle-to-infrastructue technology currently available in select Audi vehicles. In short, the ITM is built into the rearview mirror and functions as a transponder that can connect with toll systems. The automaker isn’t specific on details, but the ITM is said to work with existing tolling agencies throughout the U.S. as well as parts of Canada and Mexico. Drivers can adjust the device settings using Audi’s Multi Media Interface (MMI) system, and the ITM can be registered with existing toll accounts.

This device is the latest step in an automotive landscape that’s becoming increasingly connected. Numerous automakers are integrating Amazon Alexa into cars, providing voice control functionality for everything from honking the horn to remote-starting the car while sitting in the house. Cadillac integrated vehicle-to-vehicle communication tech as standard equipment last March on its CTS sedan, effectively allowing the car to “talk” with other connected cars to provide driver alerts on potentially hazardous situations.

More recently, General Motors announced a new Marketplace app for its cars that would allow people to literally shop while driving. The feature (pictured above) drew harsh criticism from numerous sources including a prominent safety group that felt shopping while driving might be a distraction.

Audi says its ITM system will be available later this year on select vehicles.

Source: Audi