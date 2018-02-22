There is no quicker factory car on the planet, according to Dodge, than the 808-horsepower (602-kilowatt) Challenger Demon. A throwback to the classic Dart variant that the company produced from 1971 to 1972, the high-powered Challenger is able to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in just 2.3 seconds, and on to a quarter mile of just 9.65 seconds – proof enough of its demonic personality.

But well before the Demon was tearing up drag strips, Dodge designers had an important job to do: decide on the final look of the Demon logo itself. Like the Hellcat and Super Bee badges before it, this one needed to be iconic. Mark Trostle, Head of Design for Dodge and SRT, shared an image on his Instagram page that shows nearly 50 different sketches that preview what could have been the Dodge Demon logo. While some are admittedly more enticing than others, they’re all pretty frightening.

A few stand out in particular. Near the top right, towards the middle, it looks like Trostle and his team were inspired by Zuul from the movie Ghostbusters. On the opposite side, towards the bottom middle, the team apparently took a page out of Dark Horse Comics' Hellboy. There are plenty of skulls, lots of horns, and a few designs that would look more at home in a horror flick than they would on a muscle car. It’s an interesting glimpse into how the now-iconic logo came to life.

Of course, taking home that logo – and the car to which it’s attached – won’t come easy. The Dodge Demon starts at $84,995, and is limited to just 3,300 examples worldwide for 2018. Unfortunately for fans of the high-powered coupe, the Demon won’t be making a comeback for 2019, the company has stated that production will be capped at its original 3,300 units.

"2018 only, one-and-done. The people who sit back and wait for next year are going to miss out," Dodge boss Tim Kuniskis said in an interview.

Source: Mark Trostle / Instagram via Road & Track