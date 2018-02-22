The all-new Volvo V60 is here, and it’s beautiful. Adopting the same sleek styling found throughout the rest of the lineup, the V60 will eventually spawn a high-riding Cross Country version, as well as a new and improved S60 sedan, that should share many of the same components. But when shopping for sexy Swedish vehicles, the question remains: how much wagon does one person need?

The V60 joins the already stunning V90. The full-size and mid-size wagons look nearly identical – but there’s enough variation between the two to sway buyers one way or the other. Take a deeper dive of the new V60 and the V90 side by side to see which one of these wonder wagons suits your needs.

Front

At first glance it’s hard to tell the difference between these two handsome wagons – the designs are strikingly similar, as you would expect. But upon closer inspection you’ll see that there are some notable differences that separate the two sporty wagons.

The grille on the V60 is slightly taller, and slightly shorter than the same fitment found on the V90. The chrome finish on the V90 is a bit more subdued on the smaller V60, too. Whereas the lower portion of the vent for the V90 stretches across the entirety of the front bumper, the V60 only extends it out to about as far out as the grille. It's highlighted by larger vents, and lacks the same fog lights found in the V90 version (at least in the Momentum trim). The headlights on the V60 are unique, too. The "Hammer of Thor" accent is more pronounced in the smaller wagon, stretching out to a point outside of its standard headlight shape.

Profile

Looking at the side profile, you'll notice that the two wagons are hard to tell apart. The sleek, signature shape carries over from the larger V90 to the smaller V60. They both look gorgeous, admittedly, but the V60 stands out with sharper wheels, a lower ride height, and a slightly shorter front and rear overhang. The V60 also features a more upright design, whereas the V90 is going more for a streamlined look. Apart from that, the two are nearly one in the same.

Length-wise, the V60 is almost seven inches shorter than the V90, stretching out to 187.4 inches (476.1 centimeters), compared to the V90’s 194.3 inches (493.6 centimeters). Even still, the wheelbase of the V60 has only been shortened by 3.9 inches (9.9 centimeters) overall. The V90 is wider too, at 74.4 inches (189.0 centimeters) compared to the V60’s 72.8-inch (185.0 centimeters) width.

Rear

The rear of the V60 is arguably its most defining feature. The same overall shape from the V90 remains, of course, but quad exhaust tips and unique taillight fixtures give the V60 a more sculpted look. Not to mention the added red reflectors just under the trunklid that further enhance the overall design. Given its size, of course, the rear window of the V60 appears to be slightly smaller than the one found on its V90 sibling.

Interior

Both the inside of the V90 and the V60 are outrageously beautiful. The latter introduces a unique two-tone plaid and leather finish, while the V90 does with a more traditional leather and wood setup. Of course, you can also get leather on the V60… but why would you?

Even though the V90 is significantly longer, it’s not that much more spacious than the V60. The maximum interior headroom in the V60 is 40.1 inches (102.0 centimeters), while the V90 is just 40.4 inches (102.6 centimeters). Same goes for leg room; the V60 has 42.3 inches (107.4 centimeters) of front leg room, while the V90 only has 42.1 inches (107.1 centimeters) of space.