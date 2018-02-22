Right off the bat we should mention there’s a perfectly good reason why the adjacent design sketch may seem familiar to some BMW aficionados: it’s showing the 2010 Gran Coupe Concept. Now that that’s taken care of, the rumor about BMW M’s plans to introduce a concept car at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show next month is back and we finally have a name: M8 Gran Coupe.

BMWBlog is reporting the four-door sibling of the already confirmed M8 Coupe and M8 Convertible will be previewed at the 88th edition of the Swiss event. It is believed the concept car in question won’t be revealed online beforehand, so try and act surprised come March 6 during the first press day of the show.

The M8 Gran Coupe will be billed as a design study, which means BMW won’t be generous with the technical specifications. That being said, logic tells us the production version will get the same biturbo 4.4-liter V8 engine as the GC’s two-door counterparts, so expect output to surpass the 600-horsepower mark. The same report goes on to specify a newly developed eight-speed automatic transmission ZF will channel all that power to the wheels to help the car hit 62 mph (100 kph) in approximately three seconds.

The much-awaited revival of the 8 Series will finally happen later this year, but BMWBlog says you’ll have to patiently wait until late 2019 or early 2020 to place an order for the M8 Gran Coupe.

Beyond the rumored M8 Gran Coupe, the Geneva Motor Show will be the venue where BMW will host the public debut of the second-generation X4, along with the European auto show premiere of its smaller brother, the X2. Also in Switzerland, the Bavarians will bring the M3 CS for its Euro debut, as well as the mildly updated 2 Series Active Tourer and Gran Tourer minivans. Lastly, the i8 Roadster is also en route to Geneva.

Source: BMWBlog