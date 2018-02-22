In other news, the Superb is getting a 268-hp 2.0 TSI engine and a digital instrument cluster. The latter is also debuting in the Octavia and Kodiaq.
Skoda will be putting on a big show for the 88th Geneva event next month as the Czech automaker is going to have multiple premieres on display. Following the unveiling of the facelifted Fabia and the high-end Kodiaq L&K, the VW-owned company has released today details about its other novelties it will exhibit in Switzerland beginning March 6.
The Octavia in the top-spec RS 245 specification will attend the show to flaunt its newly gained Challenge Plus Package. Images have not been released (you’re looking at the standard RS 245), but Skoda say its hottest Octavia will benefit from an assortment of model-exclusive design tweaks inside and out, along with some equipment upgrades.
On a related note, the Octavia is also getting an optional digital instrument cluster. First seen last year in the Karoq compact crossover, the fancy 12.3-inch digital driver’s display will also be available in the Kodiaq as well as in the flagship Superb. By the way, the latter is getting a new version of VAG’s 2.0-liter gasoline engine, developing 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) channeled to the wheels exclusively through a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox.
It’s worth mentioning the third-generation Superb has been available since its launch with a 276-hp configuration of the 2.0-liter TSI only with a 4x4 system. The press release doesn’t mention whether the new gasoline mill will also be for all-paw models only or buyers will be able to get a front-wheel-drive version.
The VW Passat’s roomier and more affordable sibling is also receiving extra kit, including an extended Keyless Entry, Start and Exit System (KESSY) and LED ambient lighting linked to the Driving Mode Select, which we assume will automatically change the color depending on the selected driving mode.
If you plan on buying a new Skoda powered by a TSI engine, regardless of model, it’s worth mentioning it will have a gasoline particulate filter as VAG is trying to cut down emissions as much as possible across its automotive empire in the aftermath of the Dieselgate.
Also at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the Vision X concept will be displayed to signal Skoda’s intentions of coming out with a subcompact crossover as a sister model of the SEAT Arona and the forthcoming VW T-Cross.
ŠKODA at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show: numerous model updates and a glimpse into the automotive future
ŠKODA VISION X will offer a glimpse into future developments in the Czech car manufacturer’s model range
› Premiere of the extensively revised ŠKODA FABIA
› ŠKODA KODIAQ L&K: introduction of the range-topping variant of the sought-after SUV line-up
› ŠKODA SUPERB with new 2.0-litre TSI offering 200 kW (272 PS), and 7-speed DSG
› ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS with 2.0-litre TSI producing 180 kW (245 PS) and Challenge Plus package
› All TSI engines come with petrol particulate filters
› Digital instrument panel now also available for OCTAVIA, SUPERB and KODIAQ model ranges
ŠKODA VISION X: an emotionally rich study that focuses on automotive sustainability and agility
In addition to its vision of a modern crossover, the Czech car manufacturer is also providing a glimpse of a third model for the successful SUV family with the ŠKODA VISION X. The study transfers the brand-typical design language used in the SUV models into a further vehicle segment. The VISION X also features crystalline design accents inspired by traditional Bohemian glass art. The large touchscreen display is new and enables a new operating concept in terms of infotainment and connectivity. The hybrid drive concept is particularly innovative: it couples a CNG-powered (compressed natural gas), four-cylinder, turbo engine with an electric drive and thereby allows for particularly low fuel consumption and emissions.
ŠKODA FABIA: bestseller in the small car segment with an extensive range of new features
The comprehensively revised ŠKODA FABIA is also making an attractive entrance. A modified design at the front and rear provide the exterior with an appearance that is as elegant as it is dynamic and modern. In addition, LED headlights and LED rear lights are available for the first time. Inside, a newly designed instrument cluster and redesigned seats provide fresh visual highlights. The range of driver assistance systems and ‘Simply Clever’ features has also been expanded once more. From now on, the ŠKODA FABIA and ŠKODA FABIA COMBI will be powered by responsive and efficient petrol engines. There is a choice of four engines with power outputs ranging from 60 to 110 PS.
ŠKODA KODIAQ L&K: the exclusive, range-topping variant of the successful SUV model line-up
Distinct design features and a range of exclusive equipment as standard set the ŠKODA KODIAQ L&K apart. The top-of-the-line variant of the large SUV features 19-inch ‘Sirius’ alloy wheels, full-LED headlights, a radiator grille with chromed slats as well as model-specific front and rear bumpers. In the interior, the leather upholstery and uniquely designed decorative strips emphasise the elegant and stylish tone of the ŠKODA KODIAQ L&K. The large SUV’s engine portfolio has also been updated for the market launch of the ŠKODA KODIAQ L&K. A 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine producing 110 kW (150 PS) is new to the range, as is the 2.0-litre TSI engine with 140 kW (190 PS).
ŠKODA SUPERB and ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS to provide even greater driving fun
In Geneva, a new powertrain is making its debut for the ŠKODA SUPERB. The 2.0-litre TSI engine produces 200 kW (272 PS), which is transferred by an equally new 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. In addition, from now on a selection of new specification features will be available for the ŠKODA SUPERB, including the KESSY extended security function (Keyless Entry, Start and Exit System) or the ambient lighting, which is connected to Driving Mode Select.
The ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS provides pure driving fun. In Geneva, it is being shown for the first time with the optional Challenge Plus package, which consists of exclusive design and equipment features for both the interior and exterior. From summer 2018, the sporty top-of-the-range variant of the bestseller will feature a 180-kW (245-PS) TSI engine providing dynamic drive. The electronically regulated VAQ limited-slip differential brings the ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS’s sporty ambitions to the fore.
Digital instrument panel available for additional ŠKODA models
The digital instrument panel first introduced in the ŠKODA KAROQ compact SUV will be available for the ŠKODA OCTAVIA, ŠKODA SUPERB and ŠKODA KODIAQ. The panel’s displays can be individually programmed; there’s a choice of different layouts. The size and positioning of the information displayed can also be freely configured. In addition to speed, rpm, fuel gauge or the navigational destination, information about the sound system, telephone or assistance systems can also be displayed on the screen behind the steering wheel.