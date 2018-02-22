The special delivery includes 90 minutes of track time and a classy lunch at Restaurant 917.

Most automakers offer some kind of special delivery service for select high-end or high-performance models. Porsche is no different, except it will grant such an experience for every model offered, from an entry-level Macan SUV to the new 911 GT3 RS. Moreover, the process at Porsche is more than just a factory tour and a special photo-op – its New Vehicle Delivery program gives buyers the full VIP treatment, and that special service is now available on the West Coast at the Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles.

What all does this new vehicle delivery entail? Porsche calls it an immersive experience that starts with an in-depth vehicle orientation, conducted one-on-one with a specialist. To further help ensure new owners understand just what they’re getting themselves into, Porsche will send them out on a proper race track for a 90-minute session that includes eight levels of driver instruction. Rather than subject new cars to such a workout, however, the training is done in manufacturer-provided rides that match the delivery vehicle.

Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles
Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles

Provided everything goes off without a hitch – and that buyers aren’t nauseous from thrashing around a race track – the event is capped with a snazzy lunch for the new car owner and a guest at Restaurant 917. As you may guess, the restaurant echoes the Porsche race car of the same name and is located in the company’s L.A. Experience Center.

Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles
Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles

In addition to this California location, Porsche also conduct deliveries at Experience Centers in Germany at Leipzig, in France at Le Mans, and at Silverstone in England. There’s also a second U.S. location in Atlanta, where Porsche says more than 500 deliveries have occurred since 2016.

As for the L.A. Experience Center, the first new Porsche delivery – a 911 Turbo S – already took place on February 20. Considering Porsche says roughly 25 percent of all its U.S. sales are in California, it could become a very busy place.

Source: Porsche

Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles

Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles
12 photos
Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles
Porsche Expands New Vehicle Delivery to Los Angeles Experience Center

Receive your new Porsche at a dedicated track with individual driving instruction

Atlanta, Georgia. What is more exciting than getting a new Porsche? How about picking it up at one of the world's only dedicated Porsche driver development tracks, in a VIP experience just for you?

The Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles, which combines hands-on driver development with fine dining, has launched a New Vehicle Delivery program. The offering allows customers to place a factory order for a new vehicle at any authorized Porsche dealership in the United States and take delivery at the L.A. center. It mirrors the New Vehicle Delivery program at the Atlanta headquarters of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA), which has completed over 500 new vehicle deliveries since the program's inception in 2016.

"In a digital world, our brand embassies in Atlanta and L.A. are real, physical places where people can drive and feel the brand," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "Introducing the New Vehicle Delivery program in L.A. is another touch point to personalize the ownership experience. There can be no better place than California, which has always had a special relationship with Porsche and where customers buy about one-quarter of all Porsche sports cars sold in the United States."

Designed to immerse customers in the Porsche ownership experience, the New Vehicle Delivery program provides a 90-minute session on the driver development track in a model that matches the delivery car, an in-depth vehicle orientation with a delivery specialist, and lunch for two at Restaurant 917, a fine-dining destination. The Porsche Experience Center L.A. features eight driver education modules, which combined add up to 4 miles of driving thrills. It is one of just five Porsche Experience Centers in the world, alongside Atlanta; Leipzig, Germany; Silverstone, England; and Le Mans, France. Together, the Porsche Experience Centers in Atlanta and L.A. have attracted more than 160,000 visitors since they opened.

The first L.A. delivery was a Porsche 911 Turbo S presented to its new owner on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Deliveries will be offered once a day, Tuesday through Friday, to ensure an individualized experience. Reservations are limited and scheduled by appointment. New Vehicle Delivery is an option customers can select at the dealership when ordering a new car. The only cost is the standard fee for the 90-minute driving experience, which currently ranges from $385 to $875 depending on Porsche model. For more information about the New Vehicle Delivery program, please contact an authorized U.S. Porsche dealer.

 