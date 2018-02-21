Not everyone is a fan of replicas, regardless of the make or manufacturer. But let’s be completely honest and realistic for a moment – when a model is exceedingly rare, or when original cars are selling for seven-figure sums, there’s nothing wrong with capturing the essence of that vehicle in a nice replica, like this one currently for sale at MotorGT.

Looking over this very gold Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, it’s obvious we’re not dealing with a typical example. Given these cars do in fact sell for over a million bucks, it’s inconceivable that someone would create a resto-mod from an original car, even if this ride does looks pretty cool with a lack of chrome and fat tires. However, converting something like, say, a 1996 Chevrolet Corvette into a 300 SL clone? That’s a bit more believable.

How do we know this creation is actually a rebodied ‘Vette? Aside from the seller description saying as much, the 1996-era 5.7-liter LT-1 V8 engine is clearly identifiable under the hood. Looking inside the car, there’s also no mistaking the Corvette’s half-moon instrument cluster with the digital speedometer, nestled behind a Mercedes-badged steering wheel. The rear seat is something of a mystery to us, however, since both the 300 SL and Corvette are two-seaters. We can’t imagine there being much room back there for anyone with legs, but if you ever wanted a ‘Vette or classic Merc Gullwing with a back seat, here you go.

We don’t know much else about the car, save that it has custom 17-inch wheels and shifts with the Corvette’s four-speed automatic. It’s for sale in North Hollywood, California, and though $110,000 might seem like a generous price for a C4 Corvette wearing a Mercedes-Benz suit, that’s pocket change compared to what actual 300 SL coupes are selling for these days. It looks cool, it’s got the gullwing doors, and even if the engine is bone stock, that’s still 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) to play with in what should be a pretty light car.

MotorGT is part of Motorsport Network, parent company of Motor1.com. A high-end marketplace where the rarest, fastest, and coolest cars are sold, MotorGT searches the world for the best exotics, hypercars, super cars, classics, and race cars. If you have the means, we highly recommend picking one up.