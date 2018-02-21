A pair of renderings from Italdesign provide the first good at the design house's new Zerouno Roadster ahead of the model's full debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

Ahead of the A-pillar, the Roadster looks identical to its coupe counterpart. These renderings don't appear to leave any room for a folding roof, so if the convertible has a top, then owners would need to install it manually. The design changes more radically from there with the inclusion of a nacelle behind each seat and a tiny panel of glass between them. A bevy of gills and slits dominate the rear deck, and presumably some of them function for cooling the engine. Skinny exhausts sit just above the diffuser at the back

Like the Zerouno coupe, the Roadster uses the platform and 5.2-liter V10 from an Audi R8 but wraps the parts in a carbon fiber body. The engine pumps out 610 horsepower (449 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters). It lets the coupe reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph). Removing the roof should only have a small affect on these figures for the Roadster.

Italdesign only made five examples of the Zerouno coupe, and even at $1.6 million each, the firm found buyers for all of them. The Roadster will be similarly rare and even more expensive at a starting price around $2.4 million.

Italdesign will also use the Geneva Motor Show as a place to celebrate the design firm's 50th anniversary. Part of the festivities will be the Future Mobility in Cities competition that will task designers from 18 to 35 to create a concept imagining the company's next 50 years. The winners will receive prizes totaling 40,000 euros ($50,000).

Source: Italdesign