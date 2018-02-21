As Rolls-Royce readies its first-ever SUV in the Cullinan, the British automaker continues to tease the new luxury high-rider ahead of its late 2018 reveal. The most recent look at the luxurious four-door touts "the best seat in the house," showing off some of what we can expect in regards to features.

This is what Rolls-Royce calls its bespoke "Viewing Suite." The first-ever feature in a Rolls-Royce vehicle, the Viewing Suite will come with two rear-facing seats on the tailgate – crafted in the finest leather, of course – and a cocktail table, which will emerge from the rear compartment at the push of a button. Rolls-Royce says the new feature will allow owners to "take in the world’s most breathtaking vistas," or possibly a picnic filled with champagne and cheeses, all from the rear of their six-figure SUV.

"From the day we conceived of Cullinan we were focused on offering a truly authentic and luxurious Rolls-Royce experience to our customers through fascinating surprise and delight features," said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce.

"The beauty of Cullinan’s Viewing Suite, the manner in which it deploys so effortlessly, the attention to detail, the finest leathers that match the interior of the customer’s Cullinan, and how it all comes together to bring beautiful furniture to the most remote places, all bear testimony to the unequalled Bespoke competence of the designers and craftspeople at the Home of Rolls-Royce."

Of course, the Cullinan will ride on the same platform as the Phantom, and will utilize the same 6.75-liter V12, too. The SUV will have all-wheel drive, but don’t expect to do any serious off roading with it. Rolls-Royce hasn’t yet set a date for public debut, but we expect to see the SUV sometime later this year, likely after summer. No word on pricing, but like all good Rolls-Royce vehicles before it, the Cullinan won't come cheap. The current Phantom starts at a hefty $450,000 in the U.S.

Source: Rolls-Royce