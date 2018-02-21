1,000 Mustang owners will be able to take home the custom badge for their own cars.
In celebration of the new and improved 2018 Mustang, Ford is giving owners the chance to customize their pony cars even more extensively. The unique Personalize Your Pony experience will launch on Facebook next month, and will give Mustang owners – and Ford fans alike – the opportunity to create their own custom Mustang logo online.
The challenge will ask users to share their final design on Facebook, with the opportunity to order prints and see the design on t-shirts, while 1,000 Mustang owners will be able transform it from digital to reality on their own Mustang vehicles, 2015 model year or newer. The experience will run from March until June, while a few lucky designers could see their custom pony logo wind up on billboards around the country.
A variation of style packs and colors will be available for customization, including variants of the Mustang like Shelby, Roush, Bullitt, and RTR, customized and color coated to match the personality of each trim. Mustang icons Ken block and Vaughn Gittin Jr. will even get in on the fun, creating their own custom pony logos.
"Driving a Mustang has always been about standing apart from the rest," said Corey Holter, Ford car group marketing manager. "This is a chance for Mustang fans everywhere to make their very own personalized pony and share it where potentially millions can see it."
Of course, the 2018 Mustang remains at the heart of it all. With a standard 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine the base Mustang delivers 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 350 pound-feet (474 Newton-meters) of torque. Opt for the more powerful GT model, and the muscle car pumps out a whopping 460 hp (343 kW) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm).
Source: Ford
The redesigned 2018 Ford Mustang offers more ways for customers to personalize their car than ever. Elevating the driving senses – sight, sound and feel – Mustang can change attitudes and colors with a simple flick of a switch. An all-new, all-digital 12-inch LCD instrument cluster with MyColor can change colors and gauge layouts based on what a customer likes to see, as well as modify and save a driver’s favorite vehicle settings through MyMode.
Mustang adds a new drag strip mode for 2018, which can help customers achieve their best quarter-mile times and elevates the drive experience. A class-exclusive quad-tip fully variable active valve performance exhaust system that changes the exhaust note based on selected drive mode can be personalized, including with a clock-configurable quiet start feature that allows customers to set times when the car will start up in quiet mode.