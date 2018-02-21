A revised exhaust allegedly boosts the 812 by 20 horsepower. Plus, there are two new wheel designs.
Being fortunate enough to own a Ferrari 812 Superfast and somehow finding the grand tourer unsatisfying is hard to fathom. However, the lucky few aiming to get a little more from their Ferrari can check out the new upgrades from German tuner Wheelsandmore.
The performance upgrade comes from a revised exhaust that comes in either stainless steel or Inconel – a
lightweight nickel-chromium-based super alloy. The part includes sport catalytic converters and a valve inside for tweaking the sound. The result boosts the 6.5-liter V12 engine's output by 20 horsepower (15 kilowatts) and 11 pound-feet (15 Newton-meters) of torque over the stock 789 hp (588 kW) and 530 lb-ft (718 Nm). The relatively small improvement shouldn't change the grand tourer's ability to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds, but it does produce quite an impressive noise. The video below highlights the exhaust's sound on a F12tdf, which uses a 6.3-liter version of this V12.
The upgraded exhaust is a pricey upgrade. The stainless steel version goes for 9,655.46 euros ($11,906 at current exchange rates, and the Inconel variant costs 15,545.38 euros ($19,167). If buyers have Wheelsandmore install the part, then the firm charges 1,511.76 euros ($1,865) for the service.
Wheelsandmore offers two suspension kits for the 812 Superfast for tweaking its already sharp handling. The basic version only consists of 30 millimeter (1.2 inch) lowering springs for 1,007.56 euros ($1,242). Alternatively, combining these springs with a hydraulic lift for easily negotiating speed bumps and other obstacles costs 5,033.61 euros ($6,205).
True to the company name, Wheelsandmore also has a pair of wheel designs available for the Ferrari. One set has forked spokes, a concave face, and central locking. The other forged wheels have six pairs of spokes. Both styles cost 12,596.64 euros ($15,527) per set.
